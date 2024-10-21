Which fight would you rather see if you could only see one?

My question is exactly as the title of this thread says. If you could only choose one of these fights, which fight would you rather see? Aspinall vs Jones? or Aspinall vs Ngannou? I know the likelihood of the latter happening is next to impossible, but I'm just curious as your thoughts on this. Personally, I think Ngannou vs Aspinall is a far more compelling matchup they're both finishing machines and true heavyweights. That matchup on paper to me is the more exciting fight. Do you agree? If not, why?
 
Jones vs. Aspinall is the fight that needs to happen now.

Jones vs. Poatan is the fight I want to happen.
 
I don't know if I'm in the minority, but I don't really care for either of those fights. I don't think Ngannou looked good, and he's old and inactive. And I think Jones hasn't looked good in years, I think it was more to do with Gane's grappling being that dogshit. If there's anything that I learned about MMA, and Khabib said this too, there are no second primes in MMA.

I'd like to see Aspinall vs Gane or Almeida if Almeida can get past Spivac.

In my opinion, the best HW fight that can be made right now is Aspinall vs Gane or Almeida.

I've seen both Ngannou and Aspinall coming up the ranks, same with Jon Jones. Two guys are past their primes, and not much interest there for me.

I do rate Ngannou higher than Aspinall though. I think Ngannou prime for prime sleeps Aspinall.

But back to the question, if I have to pick one, I'd say

Aspinall vs Gane for the undisputed belt after Stipe or Jones likely retires with a win. They don't want that smoke I think.
 
Jones v Aspinall

If Jones wins, then I am content with him being the HW champ beating a prime and more rounded fighter.

Stipe is the man and hoping he shows up healthy, fit and ready.
 
Aspinall Jones
Jones Poatan
Poatan Aspinall

Then I'll be happy.
 
1) Aspinall vs Ngannou
2) Aspinall vs Jones
 
Out of those two, Jones v Aspinall for sure
 
