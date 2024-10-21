Which fight would you rather see if you could only see one?

I don't know if I'm in the minority, but I don't really care for either of those fights. I don't think Ngannou looked good, and he's old and inactive. And I think Jones hasn't looked good in years, I think it was more to do with Gane's grappling being that dogshit. If there's anything that I learned about MMA, and Khabib said this too, there are no second primes in MMA.



I'd like to see Aspinall vs Gane or Almeida if Almeida can get past Spivac.



I've seen both Ngannou and Aspinall coming up the ranks, same with Jon Jones. Two guys are past their primes, and not much interest there for me.



I do rate Ngannou higher than Aspinall though. I think Ngannou prime for prime sleeps Aspinall.



But back to the question, if I have to pick one, I'd say



Aspinall vs Gane for the undisputed belt after Stipe or Jones likely retires with a win. They don't want that smoke I think.