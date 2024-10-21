Which fight would you rather see if you could only see one?

snaportap21
My question is exactly as the title of this thread says. If you could only choose one of these fights, which fight would you rather see? Aspinall vs Jones? or Aspinall vs Ngannou? I know the likelihood of the latter happening is next to impossible, but I'm just curious as your thoughts on this. Personally, I think Ngannou vs Aspinall is a far more compelling matchup they're both finishing machines and true heavyweights. That matchup on paper to me is the more exciting fight. Do you agree? If not, why?