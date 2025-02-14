  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall - Which fight would you rather see?

Which fight would you rather see?

  • Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Obviously this is just hypothetical.

But if you had to choose, which fight would you rather see?

I think I still want to see the Ngannou/Jones fight more, even though it lackluster at this point a bit.

8429f-16999429287911-1920.jpg
 
I don't give a fuck at this point. Pretty much all fighters are way too inactive to keep my attention . I'm switching to actual sports such as tennis, soccer, skiing. They are actually competing against each other on a regular basis, which surprisingly is way more entertaining than spending the year fantasizing on message boards about fights that never materialize.
 
