International Which country do Russians dislike? Survey in Moscow

I thought the young people were the most rational and open minded here for the most part.

Just wanted to add that people are people. We all have similar needs, even similar interests at times.

We are not as divided as the government thinks we are. There is more commonality than division imo.

With the advent of the internet, it opened borders for everyone to communicate to each other around the world.

We are a lot closer than you think. When it all comes down to it were all human beings.

 
Wrath of Foamy said:
I'm wondering if the younger answerers genuinely love all countries, or if they're just more social media-savvy and don't want any shit.

I'm also surprised that none of them said Ukraine...
I don't think it's a very popular war among Russian people. Just like Vietnam war wasn't popular for the US. They just don't buy the propaganda.
 
