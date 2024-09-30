I thought the young people were the most rational and open minded here for the most part.



Just wanted to add that people are people. We all have similar needs, even similar interests at times.



We are not as divided as the government thinks we are. There is more commonality than division imo.



With the advent of the internet, it opened borders for everyone to communicate to each other around the world.



We are a lot closer than you think. When it all comes down to it were all human beings.



