Where's Ryan Hall?

So... His grappling scheme isn't adapted for the MMA + he seemed reluctant to step out of his comfort zone and pick up new techniques and strategies. Total martial arts failure in my book.So... Click to expand...

He did start to look like Taekwondo Champ in some fights IIRC throwing a lot of fancy kicks and what not that didn't look too awful so he was definitely putting in time trying to get betterTotal martial arts failure in my book is Mackenzie Dern who should've learned how to wrestle properly YEARS ago and if she did that she could've easily been a reigning champ.It's not like she would've needed to become an Olympic fucking wrestler to deal with the chicks on the roster either.. But no.. zero progress in her game since day 1, such a shame.Also regarding your book