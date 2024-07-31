Where's Ryan Hall?

His last fight was in December 2021, where he won against the experienced Darrick Minner.

Has only lost to Topuria, who is the current champion.

His Tapology profile shows he canceled a grappling bout a year ago.

Is he injured? Switching to full-time coaching? Pursuing a BJJ-only career to avoid CTE? Is he hanging out with Arona, Reljic, Grant and Gillespie?
 
His grappling scheme isn't adapted for the MMA + he seemed reluctant to step out of his comfort zone and pick up new techniques and strategies. Total martial arts failure in my book.

So...
zcUzEdE.png
 
He did start to look like Taekwondo Champ in some fights IIRC throwing a lot of fancy kicks and what not that didn't look too awful so he was definitely putting in time trying to get better

Total martial arts failure in my book is Mackenzie Dern who should've learned how to wrestle properly YEARS ago and if she did that she could've easily been a reigning champ.

It's not like she would've needed to become an Olympic fucking wrestler to deal with the chicks on the roster either.. But no.. zero progress in her game since day 1, such a shame.

Also regarding your book

 
Also where is Casey Kenney? Another weird disappearance of a legit fun fighter
 
Working for TJ Grant's Construction Company ;)
 
I enjoyed watching how Hall's techniques worked, or did not work vs. others. I suspect the UFC did not enjoy it as much as I did.
 
While we're at it where on earth is Nikita Krylov?

Dude disappeared since his last win entirely. Even his last IG post is a year old.

Did Azov militants kidnap him for his support of Russia or something?
 
Ryan Hall always struck me as someone who doesn't enjoy MMA and did it more as a job, kinda like Gregor Gillespie. Those guys don't last, MMA has to be your lifestyle, you can't be punching a timecard.
 
dude medalled at ADCC, won TUF, had an overall 9-2 pro MMA record, and scored 5 of those wins in the UFC.

random dude on sherdog who's never done jack shit: hall is a total failure.
 
