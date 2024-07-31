Where's Ryan Hall?

gosuasus
His last fight was in December 2021, where he won against the experienced Darrick Minner.
Has only lost to Topuria, who is the current champion.
His Tapology profile shows he canceled a grappling bout a year ago.
Is he injured? Switching to full-time coaching? Pursuing a BJJ-only career to avoid CTE? Is he hanging out with Arona, Reljic, Grant and Gillespie?
