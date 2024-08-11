Great athlete with all the talent for MMA but I keep telling you bots who insist on the A-level athlete myth… there’s so many intanginlbles in MMA needed to become successful that athletic ability is not even the most important aspect in MMA. Mental fortitude is much higher on the list for example. Some of these “athletes” just crumble once they get punched in the face or put through a little adversity. Such was the case with Bektic.