Where's Bektic?

I thought of him the other day while harvesting my squash.
Sherdog said he was the next GSP. Wise man @Oblivian used to say he had a physical abnormality that caused his cardio to fail.
Is this another TJ Grant situation, where the athlete wisely does a cold-turkey clean break from his psychological dependence on this unforgiving "sport"?
If so, good for him.
