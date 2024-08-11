Where's Bektic?

I thought of him the other day while harvesting my squash.

Sherdog said he was the next GSP. Wise man @Oblivian used to say he had a physical abnormality that caused his cardio to fail.

Is this another TJ Grant situation, where the athlete wisely does a cold-turkey clean break from his psychological dependence on this unforgiving "sport"?

If so, good for him.
 
He retired in 2021.
This. Getting choked by Damon Jackson put the final nail in the coffin.

He was good against overmatched opposition, but if he wasn't dominating the whole fight then he had a tendency to go up in flames. His fight against Lamas and Ige also showed that, while skilled, he wasn't a future champ like some previously thought.
 
Yes. That's not the point.

What is he doing? A lot of guys retire and try to cling on to the sport in one way or the other---coaching, commentating, promoting.

I don't see him doing any of that. Hence the TJ Grant question.
 
Still training. Earned his black belt in the past year. Traveling with his wife. Celebrated their 3 year anniversary a few weeks ago
 
He just washed my car for the low price of $9.99
 
He’s in Canada now and a fitness trainer. Boxing, MT, BJJ and physical fitness
 
Fuck Bektic, I want some fried squash.
 
He was definitely talented but lost quite a few fights. He shouldn’t have lost to Jackson but Damon has a decent guillotine. Also Elkins kicking him in the head and making him to a roly poly was definitely a blow to his confidence.
 
Great athlete with all the talent for MMA but I keep telling you bots who insist on the A-level athlete myth… there’s so many intanginlbles in MMA needed to become successful that athletic ability is not even the most important aspect in MMA. Mental fortitude is much higher on the list for example. Some of these “athletes” just crumble once they get punched in the face or put through a little adversity. Such was the case with Bektic.
 
