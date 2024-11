DC 1 (pure domination of undefeated all time great, tested positive for cocaine prior to fight)

DC 2 (big finish but lost rounds, tested positive for PEDs)

Glover Texeira (Ended a 20 fight win streak, put on a dominant/well rounded display against a dangerous contender everyone was afraid of who also hung around the top for a decade after this)



Shogun Rua (Absolute decimation of a striker using his own game proving he can win anywhere against anyone)

Lyoto Machida (Highlight reel finish over a very dangerous former champion still in his prime)

Rashad Evans (Extremely lackluster decision over a decorated former champion who was still top tier until this fight)

Gustaffson 1 (Tougher than expected but hard earned decision over a dangerous top contender)



Rampage Jackson (Fairly lackluster win over a slightly past his prime Rampage who barely earned title fight)

Ryan Bader (Solid win over a previously undefeated top contender)



Stipe Miocic (dominant win over a well-rounded but way past his prime former HW champ)

Cyril Gane (Decisive win over a one-dimensional HW contender with an inflated resume)



TRT Vitor Belfort (Lackluster win considering Vitor's lack of cardio/poor wrestling defense/broken hand)

Thiago Santos (controversial decision over a shopworn journeyman who evidently didn't have much time left)

Anthony Smith (Lackluster win with fouls over a scrappy journeyman who should not have fought for the title)



Gustaffson 2 (token win over guy who completely gave up after their last classic fight)

Dominick Reyes (controversial decision over a guy who had no business fighting for the title)

OSP (abysmal performance against a non-threatening journeyman)