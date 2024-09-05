When You Got Your First High Speed Internet.

For those in the 90s and early 2000s when the net was slow and took what seemed forever to watch a short YouTube vid or all night to download a movie.

What was it like to finally have faster net? For me when I got DSL it was shocking at first how fast vids played and how movies downloaded within in a few minutes.

I do miss the early days of the net.
 
IDK, can't remember. I was in my early 20's when DSL started coming in so I wasn't really attached to the internet the way people are today. I was in my 30's before I even used the internet on a daily basis.
 
The dial up sucked. Some days you couldn't even get on after trying five or six numbers. It was not only broadband that sped things up but also the constant improvements in computer chips and hardware.
 
When my sister moved to Singapore, i visited her was the first time i was amazed with the internet, coming from something like 3mbps net this was in 2011 i believe to i think was 100mbps it was crazy i literally watched my torrent download infront of my eyes in seconds
 
I didn't have high speed internet until I went to university. Let's just say my music collection grew exponentially, I was downloading full albums and burning them to CDs in the computer lab while doing my course work. Came home from university with several full spindles of CD-Rs packed with music and other stuff.
 
It was amazing to play everquest with high speed internet and made raiding semi functional
 
