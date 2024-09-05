When You Got Your First High Speed Internet.

MLarson
For those in the 90s and early 2000s when the net was slow and took what seemed forever to watch a short YouTube vid or all night to download a movie.
What was it like to finally have faster net? For me when I got DSL it was shocking at first how fast vids played and how movies downloaded within in a few minutes.
I do miss the early days of the net.
