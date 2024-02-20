BisonTyson
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2023
- Messages
- 49
- Reaction score
- 64
Is he fighting again anytime soon? Is he fighting Chandler? When is Con-Air McGregor fighting it's been too long
Cool. Jimmy Hart will be the mike-dude?He’s fighting chandler at wrestlemania
When he fights man I get goose bumps up and down allover my body it's as if I'm right there in the octagon fighting with him!Why do you care? he's barely top 5 level at this point
He may win a few fights but a Rocky Balboa he'll never be!Conor is even ranked anymore?
yes sure whatever but he wont be there forever so it's best to start seperating from him now because when he's gone we'll be making whens conor coming back threads for a decade. conor is at the tail end of his career and probably has less than 3 fights to give. he's not a relevent fighter who will fight top fighters he's just going to duck and cherry pick anyways so who he fights and when doesn't matter.ok jokes off but Conor is a major draw card he'll sell out any event in a matter of minutes.
Love him or hate him The Fight Game is better with him in it.
Is he fighting again anytime soon? Is he fighting Chandler? When is Con-Air McGregor fighting it's been too long