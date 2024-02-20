When Is Con-Air McGregor fighting?

He should be in Con Air instead of Nicholas Cage. They both had that long hair.

Would be a good meme. I just made someone a million dollars quick quick quick
 
Pious Augustus said:
Why do you care? he's barely top 5 level at this point
When he fights man I get goose bumps up and down allover my body it's as if I'm right there in the octagon fighting with him!


GET UP YOU SON OF A BITCH!!!!!! COS BISON-TYSON LUVS YA!!!!!!!
 
ok jokes off but Conor is a major draw card he'll sell out any event in a matter of minutes.

Love him or hate him The Fight Game is better with him in it.
 
BisonTyson said:
ok jokes off but Conor is a major draw card he'll sell out any event in a matter of minutes.

Love him or hate him The Fight Game is better with him in it.
yes sure whatever but he wont be there forever so it's best to start seperating from him now because when he's gone we'll be making whens conor coming back threads for a decade. conor is at the tail end of his career and probably has less than 3 fights to give. he's not a relevent fighter who will fight top fighters he's just going to duck and cherry pick anyways so who he fights and when doesn't matter.
 
