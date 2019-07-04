When I was a kid there was a guy named Scott smith

K

Kvolcom

Banned
Banned
Joined
Jul 6, 2017
Messages
2,889
Reaction score
1,705
This guy was always exciting....a real "just bleed" guy

go watch Pete Sell vs Scott Smith....classic


btw, ask me anything abt MMA before WME and I know it all....I hate WME, don't support their girls and midgets. Only when Jon jones or GSP fight do I give them my money...fu dana
 
That fight was insane. Should be a top 5 all time excitement factor.
 
Classic, the ole "playing possum" tactic.
 
The best was during Smith's tenure in strikeforce, when they ran those little fighter intros. His always included all of these idiotic clips of him pulling chains and gripping metal rods like he worked in some steel mill. Classic.
 
He wasn't the best guy but he benefited a lot when a promotion used him properly. Those smaller promotions also made elder Diaz a superstar.
 
tumblr_nyvomvWfaa1upwz95o3_400.gif
 
and now there is a guy named andrew smith.

crazy huh!
 
NoSmilez said:
He wasn't the best guy but he benefited a lot when a promotion used him properly. Those smaller promotions also made elder Diaz a superstar.
Click to expand...

eliteXC and strikeforce always signed exciting fighters

Diaz, Scott smith, Paul Daley, Krazy horse, new york badass, kimbo, cung lee
 
Sounds like someone's enjoying a few beers with their new fight pass sub
 
The Pete Sell comeback, the Ed Herman loss, and the Nick Diaz loss are pretty much the only things I remember about Scott Smith.
 
Kvolcom said:
eliteXC and strikeforce always signed exciting fighters

Diaz, Scott smith, Paul Daley, Krazy horse, new york badass, kimbo, cung lee
Click to expand...
It's not just signing but creating a spotlight for them. UFC at that time wasn't good at interviewing them outside the octagon or creating these profile promo pieces for some of those guys. They also matched them up really well.
Elitexc was more of a circus though, they milked Kimbo for as long as they can. Strikeforce was had their "real" competitive fighters then their hometown heroes had main event status.
 
Gamer007 said:
Classic, the ole "playing possum" tactic.
Click to expand...
If by playing possum you mean, throwing everything you have into one last hail Mary punch hoping it lands because you are badly hurt then yes.
TT3Drqf.gif

He literally collapsed in pain.
 
Taric said:
The Pete Sell comeback, the Ed Herman loss, and the Nick Diaz loss are pretty much the only things I remember about Scott Smith.
Click to expand...

Another memorable moment was when he lost to David Terrell. The ref called for them to break and Terrell just took Scott down and tapped him with an RNC. Shitty officiating but that's why they tell you to protect yourself at all times.
 
If only we could go back to the Mid-2000's NU-metal aesthetic of the UFC, that would certainly generate better numbers. We need more guys in long shorts and tribal tattoos yeah baby
 
He was tough. He really fell off big time after Daley planked him
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,788
Messages
56,606,098
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top