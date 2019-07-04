When I was a kid there was a guy named Scott smith

This guy was always exciting....a real "just bleed" guy
go watch Pete Sell vs Scott Smith....classic
btw, ask me anything abt MMA before WME and I know it all....I hate WME, don't support their girls and midgets. Only when Jon jones or GSP fight do I give them my money...fu dana
go watch Pete Sell vs Scott Smith....classic
btw, ask me anything abt MMA before WME and I know it all....I hate WME, don't support their girls and midgets. Only when Jon jones or GSP fight do I give them my money...fu dana