When I was a kid I got trapped inside a pillowcase

I always wondered if you were half retarded or if it's just a gimmick.

Still not sold either way.
 
CwKzpHv.jpg
 
Clippy said: Sometimes I still think about it


Ummm, how could ya not? :(
 
Last edited:
When I was little I got my head stuck in the railing on the front porch. I don't remember it but my family still laughs at me about it.
 
Jackonfire said:
When I was little I got my head stuck in the railing on the front porch. I don't remember it but my family still laughs at me about it.
Click to expand...
When I was a kid back in the old country I stuck a little bead/seed up my nose because I was a dumb kid. This was at night and so the local doctor was drunk and couldn't get it out so we had to drive to the city lol
 
Slobodan said:
When I was a kid back in the old country I stuck a little bead/seed up my nose because I was a dumb kid. This was at night and so the local doctor was drunk and couldn't get it out so we had to drive to the city lol
Click to expand...
Mannn, you can't imagine my difficulty to avoid clicking the "Haha" emoji ! :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mike
Winter Storm 2.0
2
Replies
29
Views
709
Rhood
Rhood

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,493
Messages
56,055,481
Members
175,048
Latest member
joblessgrappler

Share this page

Back
Top