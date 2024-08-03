when do you hypertrophy??

How and when do y'all hypertrophy and I guess why too



I have been trying to add some hypertrophy specific movements to the end of my workouts for a burn out and hopefully gainz



higher rep ranges:

I have always thought about it as 1-3 strength 5-8 a bit of both 10+ hypertrophy but after listening to a hypertrophy talk from elitefts I guess that it's not a literal rep range but more about training to failure and pushing beyond that.



so this is I guess where joker reps, half reps, assisted lifts etc... come in to play



so what I have been playing with is a version of a pushing exercise in he press machine I saw jm Blakely do.

I will surmise it here as I don't have access to YouTube currently

but basically he had a student push it till he was tired and then do 75% ROM reps and 50% finally 25% rest is five deep breaths and finally he pushes against the pads so the student pushes with max effort against an un moving object







so I have been doing a similar thing at the end of my heavy bench days as a burn out.



safety:

so working till fatigue is dangerous with heavy weights and is a great way to pick up some injuries that will follow you, my uncle was a total crossfit cutest until he butter his knee hurts his shoulder and upper back. now he isn't able to do hard gym stuff like he had done his whole life



so I picked up that this is why machines are good . you don't have to negotiate the bar and can stimulate the muscles usually in specific ways for a cluster or just one group.



why:

outside from getting "pumped"

I have seen plenty of guys talk about how having a developed physique is Beneficial for strength training.

for example Blakely talks about having big biceps is good because it's like having a big balloon to bounce off of when you go down in the bench motion





how do you guys program and incorporate hypertrophy into your workouts

and is it more beneficial for strength or physique then say doing bw stuff like?l pull ups etc..



all opinions welcome