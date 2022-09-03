What's Your Next Purchase? V6

Currently building 2 AR's.

12.5" 6mm ARC just bought some hornady 103 eld-x and 108 eld match for it.
Probably a 13.7" 5.56 with intermediate gas length

12.5 is off getting cerakoted
It's a fcd/solgw lower, solgw upper, fcd/cmt handguard, lmt enhanced bolt carrier with JP enhanced 6.5 grendel/6mm arc bolt, vltor A5 h3 buffer, sprinco green spring, fcd lower components, triggertech diamond, slr sentry 7, bcb/brt suppressor optimized match barrel.

13.7 I have basically everything but the barrel. Still undecided on the barrel. I'm either getting a custom one made or sending a Noveske spr barrel out to be cut/threaded. Noveske lower, solgw upper and M89 handguard, lmt enhanced bcg, Geissele SSA-E, fcd components, vltor A5, etc
 
Cubo de Sangre said:
The price is unbeatable.
Click to expand...
And not some crap from Radical or Bear Creek. Ballistic Advantage barrel, Aero upper, Toolcraft BCG. And you could always sell the upper and keep the lower for an M4A1 clone since it says SAFE SEMI AUTO.
 
Cubo de Sangre said:
Next or most recent. Either way.

Picked up the following a couple weeks ago.

Sig P365 and CZ P-10 Micro. After the Bruen ruling I'm hoping to have a carry permit some day.

View attachment 941111


Just brought this beauty (Beretta 1301 Tactical) home tonight.


View attachment 941112
Click to expand...

Took all these new kids out to the range today. Sorry, no pics. Yes I suck.

CZ P-10 Micro I didn't like at all. Put two mags through it and was already selling it off in my mind. Way too snappy. Trigger wasn't as nice as it seemed when dry firing. The grip texture is far more aggressive than I like. Could add some Talon grips like the P-10 Compact has, but with the other issues why bother. Especially when I've got a better option.

Sig P365 I liked quite a bit. Not what I'd consider snappy. Trigger is much better live than dry firing. Was missing an 8" steel plate at 10 yards more than I want to admit. Next time I'll bring a paper target and shoot off a rest. Get a better idea of whether that's the gun or me. Probably me. Seemed like I was low mostly when missing. Was conscious of not pushing down in anticipation of recoil. Put about 100 rounds through it. Not a hiccup. Pretty sure it's advertised as 10 round mags, but I can only get nine in each one.

Beretta 1301 Tactical shotgun is a nice shooter. Put 30 rounds total of 7.5 shot and 00 buck through it. Functioned like a champ. Noting was done to sight 'er in. Seemed to be hitting both the steel and some plywood someone left behind just fine. Brought the Saiga 12 along to compare. Less kick to the Saiga, so for me it's more comfortable to shoot. And since I'm not doing much where speed and accuracy are being tested, it's all about the comfort. So at this point I gotta say I prefer the Saiga (which also functioned flawlessly over 20 rounds of bird and buck.
 
Cubo de Sangre said:
Sig P365 I liked quite a bit. Not what I'd consider snappy. Trigger is much better live than dry firing. Was missing an 8" steel plate at 10 yards more than I want to admit. Next time I'll bring a paper target and shoot off a rest. Get a better idea of whether that's the gun or me. Probably me. Seemed like I was low mostly when missing. Was conscious of not pushing down in anticipation of recoil. Put about 100 rounds through it. Not a hiccup. Pretty sure it's advertised as 10 round mags, but I can only get nine in each one.
Click to expand...
How does it compare to the 43X and Shield Plus?
 
My Spot said:
How does it compare to the 43X and Shield Plus?
Click to expand...

I like it more than the Glock. Been awhile since I've shot a 43 so I can't go into detail why. Just felt better for me to shoot. No experience with a Shield. Buddy is getting a Hellcat soon so we'll be comparing those sometime.

I will say the mag with the little finger ledge worked better than the one without. I was the difference between keeping my pinky on the grip vs. underneath it.
 
Cubo de Sangre said:
I like it more than the Glock. Been awhile since I've shot a 43 so I can't go into detail why. Just felt better for me to shoot. No experience with a Shield. Buddy is getting a Hellcat soon so we'll be comparing those sometime.

I will say the mag with the little finger ledge worked better than the one without. I was the difference between keeping my pinky on the grip vs. underneath it.
Click to expand...

Tell him to go Hellcat Pro, yo!

Just get a constipated 10rnd mag.

Unless the weirdos in Hawaii prohibit fresh-air and freedom.

You got a CZ-P10C ain't it? What if you carried that, or is it too many bullets too?
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
Tell him to go Hellcat Pro, yo!

Just get a constipated 10rnd mag.

Unless the weirdos in Hawaii prohibit fresh-air and freedom.

You got a CZ-P10C ain't it? What if you carried that, or is it too many bullets too?
Click to expand...

He's already got whichever Hellcat it is on order.

I do have the P10-C. Which I like. If I carry something though, I want it as small as possible for 9mm. P365 fits the bill. Just need to work on shooting it a little more accurately.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,544
Messages
56,132,125
Members
175,079
Latest member
bwctakeover

Share this page

Back
Top