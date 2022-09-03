What's Your Next Purchase? V6

Cubo de Sangre said:



Picked up the following a couple weeks ago.



Sig P365 and CZ P-10 Micro. After the Bruen ruling I'm hoping to have a carry permit some day.



View attachment 941111





Just brought this beauty (Beretta 1301 Tactical) home tonight.





View attachment 941112 Next or most recent. Either way.Picked up the following a couple weeks ago.Sig P365 and CZ P-10 Micro. After the Bruen ruling I'm hoping to have a carry permit some day.Just brought this beauty (Beretta 1301 Tactical) home tonight. Click to expand...

Took all these new kids out to the range today. Sorry, no pics. Yes I suck.CZ P-10 Micro I didn't like at all. Put two mags through it and was already selling it off in my mind. Way too snappy. Trigger wasn't as nice as it seemed when dry firing. The grip texture is far more aggressive than I like. Could add some Talon grips like the P-10 Compact has, but with the other issues why bother. Especially when I've got a better option.Sig P365 I liked quite a bit. Not what I'd consider snappy. Trigger is much better live than dry firing. Was missing an 8" steel plate at 10 yards more than I want to admit. Next time I'll bring a paper target and shoot off a rest. Get a better idea of whether that's the gun or me. Probably me. Seemed like I was low mostly when missing. Was conscious of not pushing down in anticipation of recoil. Put about 100 rounds through it. Not a hiccup. Pretty sure it's advertised as 10 round mags, but I can only get nine in each one.Beretta 1301 Tactical shotgun is a nice shooter. Put 30 rounds total of 7.5 shot and 00 buck through it. Functioned like a champ. Noting was done to sight 'er in. Seemed to be hitting both the steel and some plywood someone left behind just fine. Brought the Saiga 12 along to compare. Less kick to the Saiga, so for me it's more comfortable to shoot. And since I'm not doing much where speed and accuracy are being tested, it's all about the comfort. So at this point I gotta say I prefer the Saiga (which also functioned flawlessly over 20 rounds of bird and buck.