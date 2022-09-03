What's Your Next Purchase? V6

Cubo de Sangre
Looks like the captain's back.
I just bought a 30-30 Marlin 336
Still undecided on the barrel. I'm either getting a custom one made or sending a Noveske spr barrel out to be cut/threaded.
If you've already got a barrel, maybe save some coin and put it to use?
I do not.
It's either buy a Noveske and get it cut or a MosTek
I'm dumb and misunderstood. In that case, custom sounds nice.
@Chesten_Hesten would tell you to buy White Oak.
Almost bought one of these just because of the price and ACI being a solid company. OOS now, but for those interested Primary Arms does this every quarter.
https://www.primaryarms.com/andro-corp-industries-bravo-556-ar15-rifle-16in
And not some crap from Radical or Bear Creek. Ballistic Advantage barrel, Aero upper, Toolcraft BCG. And you could always sell the upper and keep the lower for an M4A1 clone since it says SAFE SEMI AUTO.The price is unbeatable.
Next or most recent. Either way.
Picked up the following a couple weeks ago.
Sig P365 and CZ P-10 Micro. After the Bruen ruling I'm hoping to have a carry permit some day.
View attachment 941111
Just brought this beauty (Beretta 1301 Tactical) home tonight.
View attachment 941112
How does it compare to the 43X and Shield Plus?Sig P365 I liked quite a bit. Not what I'd consider snappy. Trigger is much better live than dry firing. Was missing an 8" steel plate at 10 yards more than I want to admit. Next time I'll bring a paper target and shoot off a rest. Get a better idea of whether that's the gun or me. Probably me. Seemed like I was low mostly when missing. Was conscious of not pushing down in anticipation of recoil. Put about 100 rounds through it. Not a hiccup. Pretty sure it's advertised as 10 round mags, but I can only get nine in each one.
How does it compare to the 43X and Shield Plus?
I like it more than the Glock. Been awhile since I've shot a 43 so I can't go into detail why. Just felt better for me to shoot. No experience with a Shield. Buddy is getting a Hellcat soon so we'll be comparing those sometime.
I will say the mag with the little finger ledge worked better than the one without. I was the difference between keeping my pinky on the grip vs. underneath it.
Tell him to go Hellcat Pro, yo!
Just get a constipated 10rnd mag.
Unless the weirdos in Hawaii prohibit fresh-air and freedom.
You got a CZ-P10C ain't it? What if you carried that, or is it too many bullets too?