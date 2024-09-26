Elections What's your final prediction in who wins in the US 2024 election?

Who's going to win?

  • Donald Trump

  • Kamala Harris

There is about 40 days left, who do you think will win?

**None of your votes will be shown, so you can vote anonymously.**

**And you can't change your vote, so vote honestly**

**Also you can't view the results until you vote**

I had Trump winning when Biden was still there and after the first assassination attempt.

Once Harris got in the picture, I had her winning this in a with a decent margin. But now I'm not sure. It's really close.

But If I had to pick and I will pick, however I'm not going to reveal it here. : - ) Let's just see what the results will be.
 
Trump will win but the assassination continues. While he sends troops to Iran, people are revolting against his administration. That's what I can see that will happen/
 
Why on Earth would you make the votes anonymous? Publicly shaming people is like most of the fun with these polls!

Anyway. Kamala wins is my prediction.
 
I don’t know who will win. I want to say Harris is going to just in the idea that many people were saying they couldn’t believe the election was going to be two elderly candidates and neither party seemed like it was going to address that. But then Dems did so I think them pulling it out would be a huge statement in terms of being able to navigate away from defeat and find a way to win.

In terms of who should win, Trump shouldn’t be an option for most people for how he tried to pressure Pence to overturn the election along with his other bullshit up to it. It should be pretty straightforward to see a non-partisan stance is a candidate who was that careless about the results of our elections shouldn’t be president again. But alas, polling doesn’t seem to indicate it, very tight race in the polls.
 
Kamala wins popular vote, Trump wins electoral.
 
Either way I welcome our Idiocracy overlord

dd51fbb8-2314-466c-96bd-07b479a806fe_text.gif
 
