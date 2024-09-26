I don’t know who will win. I want to say Harris is going to just in the idea that many people were saying they couldn’t believe the election was going to be two elderly candidates and neither party seemed like it was going to address that. But then Dems did so I think them pulling it out would be a huge statement in terms of being able to navigate away from defeat and find a way to win.



In terms of who should win, Trump shouldn’t be an option for most people for how he tried to pressure Pence to overturn the election along with his other bullshit up to it. It should be pretty straightforward to see a non-partisan stance is a candidate who was that careless about the results of our elections shouldn’t be president again. But alas, polling doesn’t seem to indicate it, very tight race in the polls.