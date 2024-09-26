Takes Two To Tango
There is about 40 days left, who do you think will win?
**None of your votes will be shown, so you can vote anonymously.**
**And you can't change your vote, so vote honestly**
**Also you can't view the results until you vote**
I had Trump winning when Biden was still there and after the first assassination attempt.
Once Harris got in the picture, I had her winning this in a with a decent margin. But now I'm not sure. It's really close.
But If I had to pick and I will pick, however I'm not going to reveal it here. : - ) Let's just see what the results will be.
