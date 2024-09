2010 was a great year, I don't think I've watched more MMA and consumed more piss in a calendar year before or since.

Culminating in GSP vs Kos 2.

In Australia most UFC events start mid - late Sunday morning and finish around 4pm. I wrote myself off and had to go to my girlfriend's parents for Sunday dinner. I sat down at the table looked at a full plate of food realised I was fucked then got up, walked to the couch and laid down. All without saying a word.

The couch was about 2m away from the dinner table so it had to be awkward for my girlfriend.



All's well that ends well though... We've been married 14 years