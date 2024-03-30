Social What's The Purpose of Vehicle Registration?

Got pulled over today and it turns out I never renewed my plates last year. One of those things where you set the notice down and deal with it at a later day and eventually forget it. I've had expired plates for 9 months without issue but today my luck ran out. So I ask, what's the purpose of this arbitrary expensive sticker? This one interaction has made me believe we live in a fascist police state.
 
A government tax but also to be able to tie the owner of a vehicle to a driver so the cops know who to go after if you break the law.

I'd be careful, as at least where I live, if you aren't registered, your insurance policy is null and void. You cause an accident, you're fucked.
 
