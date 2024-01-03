What's the most frustrating game you play?

T-800
Bloons TD 6 for me. I like to do co-op matches but as soon as someone (me) loses connection for a second the other players have the option to boot you and they do it in a second. Fuck that game I'm done with it.
 
I remember the game Syndicate in the 90s was so fucken hard to finish. Me and my good buddy were on that game like there is no tomorrow and I still remember how ecstatic we were when we finished that game. lol
 
OG Demon Souls was something else when it dropped.

Hardest games are bullet hell shooters (1 credit clears against hidden final enemies). Japanese Shmups.
 
That sounds like a good game and time though I have a similar experience with playing Halo with a buddy back in the day but at least you know you're gonna either finish or die. Fuck bloons and screw everyone who plays it and removes people from the game.
 
I always seem to keep losing at European Biscuit.
 
Dead By Daylight as a very high ranked Killer.

I hate that f#$king game now.
 
I tried to look up trailers and whatnot and couldn't even get 20 seconds in To the one I found.

Them I saw it had a rating of 9/10. That means you and I smarter than 90% of world population!
 
