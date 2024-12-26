What's The Dumbest Thing Dana Has Ever Said?

EndlessCritic

EndlessCritic

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 14, 2013
Messages
37,279
Reaction score
31,115
www.mmafighting.com

Dana White Calls Mayhem-Bisping One of Most One-Sided Fights in UFC History

LAS VEGAS -- Watch below as UFC president Dana White talks about why he thought Michael Bisping vs. Jason 'Mayhem' Miller was one of the most one-sided fights in UFC history, what's next for...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

For me, I will never forgive Dana White for calling Michael Bisping vs Mayhem Miller one of the most "one sided fights in UFC history".

The stupidity of this statement is difficult to convey.

For one, most media outlets scored round 1 of Miller/Bisping for Miller, including both Sherdog and MMAJunkie. Considering Miller won the first round, I don't know how anyone can possibly describe the fight as "one sided", let alone the most one sided in history.

www.sherdog.com

‘TUF 14’ Finale Live Results and Play-by-Play

Sherdog.com will report from the The Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas at 5:50 p.m. ET with play-by-play and live results of The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale, which is headlined by a middleweight clash pitting Jason Miller against Michael Bisping.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale play by play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMAjunkie.com is on scene and reporting live from tonight’s The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale event. The event takes place at The Pearl a
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com


Secondly, literally two hours earlier, Johnny Bedford beat the living fuck out of Louis Gaudinot in what is actually a serious contender for the most one-sided beatdown in MMA history. If you've never seen it, Merry Christmas and thank me later -- and then watch Brandao vs Bermudez while you're at it.
 
EndlessCritic said:
www.mmafighting.com

Dana White Calls Mayhem-Bisping One of Most One-Sided Fights in UFC History

LAS VEGAS -- Watch below as UFC president Dana White talks about why he thought Michael Bisping vs. Jason 'Mayhem' Miller was one of the most one-sided fights in UFC history, what's next for...
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

For me, I will never forgive Dana White for calling Michael Bisping vs Mayhem Miller one of the most "one sided fights in UFC history".

The stupidity of this statement is difficult to convey.

For one, most media outlets scored round 1 of Miller/Bisping for Miller, including both Sherdog and MMAJunkie. Considering Miller won the first round, I don't know how anyone can possibly describe the fight as "one sided", let alone the most one sided in history.

www.sherdog.com

‘TUF 14’ Finale Live Results and Play-by-Play

Sherdog.com will report from the The Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas at 5:50 p.m. ET with play-by-play and live results of The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale, which is headlined by a middleweight clash pitting Jason Miller against Michael Bisping.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale play by play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMAjunkie.com is on scene and reporting live from tonight’s The Ultimate Fighter 14 Finale event. The event takes place at The Pearl a
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com


Secondly, literally two hours earlier, Johnny Bedford beat the living fuck out of Louis Gaudinot in what is actually a serious contender for the most one-sided beatdown in MMA history. If you've never seen it, Merry Christmas and thank me later -- and then watch Brandao vs Bermudez while you're at it.
Click to expand...

most media scored rd1 for miller? from my memory Miller dominated the fuck out of Bisping in rd1 but only most scored the round for him?? lol
 
::slaps wife::

“We’ve known eachother since we were 12. It’s one of those things.”

“The punishment is that I did it, and now I have to deal with it”.

“Suspending me for 30, 60 days? That’s not punishment. It hurts the company, the employees, the fighters”.
 
Anything that he has personal bias in results in dumb statements.

Stitch was never my friend is funny now in context and all that but just ruthless and dumb reasoning to cut long time employer after critiquing the reebook deal to stand for fighters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,256
Messages
56,700,667
Members
175,362
Latest member
Foxbat

Share this page

Back
Top