Whats the difference between swarmer and brawler?

hmmm, don't know if there really is much of a difference really although of course the methods guys fight that way will differ. Some guys will throw punches from all angles with no thought of where they land or if they do any damage (marciano, 70s foreman) others will try to hit vulnerable spots and think about what they are doing (joe frazier, Julio Cesar Chavez) I suppose if there really is a difference in the terms "swarmer" and "brawler" it might come down to the punch volume, a "swarmer" would really indicate that tons of punches are coming from them, a brawler would be similar but not as much maybe. Anyways, like joe frazier said in his fine book on boxing, that there are really only three styles, boxer, puncher, swarmer and that there is plenty of overlap between them all. I mentioned George Forman, he was really a puncher in the 70's but being as he just threw stupid punches from all angles with no thought to what he was doing was like a swarmer.



You know what I'm always fascinated by with guys applying pressure? I'm fascinated by when guys don't even throw punches and they come in so aggressive they drain the other guy, make him nervous and make him throw stupid punches and burn his energy (check out Don Curry-Nino Larocca) or a guy like Salvador Sanchez who was the best ever at mixing defense with his aggressive style. No one did it better, no one anticipated what would be coming back better (and thus getting out of the way) and no one threw smart punches off of the defensive bobs and weaves, guy was truly special.