The WEFAnd don't get me wrong, I actually expect they could put up a heck of a fight with their wealth and resources. But push comes to shove and I think we could take them out, as I would expect a very high percentage of defectors once they tried to give orders for soldiers/LEO/"peacekeepers" to turn their business ends of their boom sticks at the people.It might create a genetic bottleneck and have an extreme reduction of population, similar to prior global mass extinction events, maybe even set us back a century or two. But I think eventually we'd win a war of attrition. We have the numbers.________________________FYI :An EMP would take out a lot of those things if mechanical.And the larger living ones we could probably take out with a bioweapon such as a virus or a parasite.All the bigger than the solar system shit would die immediately due to the physics of how long it would take to send an impulse to breathe or have its heart best being untenable since nothing in our universe can travel faster than the speed of light.That shit just appears and DIES. Immediately.I ain't scared of that.The shit that could actually kill us is already here.It's us.