Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
I don't have kids of my own, so I really cherish the time I have with my nieces. Who live abroad.
I really enjoy having long conversations with them. It uplifts me and makes me very happy.
And my dog, love her so much. She's therapy for me.
How about you guys?
