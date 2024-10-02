Social What's one thing that makes you truly happy?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,994
Reaction score
45,383
I don't have kids of my own, so I really cherish the time I have with my nieces. Who live abroad.

I really enjoy having long conversations with them. It uplifts me and makes me very happy.

And my dog, love her so much. She's therapy for me.

How about you guys?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
What do you love most about life?
2
Replies
38
Views
721
Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Rhodes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,608
Messages
56,271,276
Members
175,139
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top