What do you love most about life?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
33,690
45,020
I have a few.

I love that I don't have struggle for the bare necessities of life.

When so many people are in that scenario. That's tough.

I love talking to my nieces, they inspire me.

I love learning new things, especially learning from people on Sherdog. A lot of bright people on here with thought provoking ideas.

You?
 
I’ve done just about everything I ever thought I’d do, and then some.. and the most awesome thing in life is watching young children learn something new for the first time.
 
Mostly the fact I'm alive.

I love watching the world, people, animals, plants........ The seasons changing.
 
