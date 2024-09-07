What do you love most about life?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I have a few.
I love that I don't have struggle for the bare necessities of life.
When so many people are in that scenario. That's tough.
I love talking to my nieces, they inspire me.
I love learning new things, especially learning from people on Sherdog. A lot of bright people on here with thought provoking ideas.
You?
