What's next for Canelo? Benavidez?

After Canelo smashes through Berlanga, what should be his next move if not fighting Benavidez?

I was a fan for a long time but I think Canelo's career has gone to a weird place with him fighting guys who aren't going to challenge him when there's someone like Benavidez who's been sidelined.

I can't help but feel disappointed.

Is Canelo really ducking? I would favor Canelo to win but I could see that it's very possible for Benavidez to win with his workrate. Has Canelo gotten more cautious after his loss to Bivol? But this is why this fight is interesting; Benavidez can actually be a challenge unlike the Charlos, Mungias, or Berlangas.

Or is he actually preparing to fight Benavidez by picking big strong, albeit inexperienced, opponents like Mungia and Berlanga? Is he "marinating" the fight like Floyd vs Pacquiao? Maybe he thinks Benavidez will be more beatable if he makes him come back down to 168? Maybe he wants to fight Benavidez after Benavidez gets beat by the winner of Beterbiev/Bivol?

If not Benavidez there doesn't seem to be any challenges left for Canelo. Nobody else at 168 will be a challenge for him and going back to 175 seems like a bridge too far because he isn't going to beat Bivol in a rematch, and he surely won't want to fight Beterbiev. Maybe he's hoping that Bivol wins and is going to try to be undisputed at 175 by rematching Bivol?

Help me understand guys.
 
Hopefully Canelo just fucks off and retires so everybody can stop fixating on a declining fighter cherry-picking nobodies, like it's the most important thing in the world.
 
Huge Canelo fan, but it's a stain on his legacy if he doesn't fight Benavidez.
 
We’re in the third year of Canelo ducking Benavidez and the Bivol rematch yet TS is still wondering if Canelo’s secret plan is to fight Benavidez and rematch Bivol. Go figure.
 
