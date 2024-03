What're your favorite (serious) commentary moments with Rogan as the commentator?

Y'all remember his flip out over the spilt ice? lol @StonedLemur has it right tho... guy does not even commentate on what is happening, will be shilling about a guy who is losing, ignoring big shots by their opponent that that once he would have hollered about.Anyways... I remember 'He's blown his wad!' and 'That's a badonkadonk' lol.And him saying about Randy Couture: 'THAT MAN IS MY HEROOOO!' as he entered the cage.But...If Joe can't be objective and interested in the fight, I would prefer that he stop commentating. Listening to him try to influence public opinion, and judges via his commentary, or even the outcomes of fights via his instructions to fighters is offensive.During Covid I came to respect him again, as a man, and think that is surely fading with his horrible bias.And yeah, I am drinking.