What're your favorite (serious) commentary moments with Rogan as the commentator?

Obviously Rogan's had his massive fucking shares of screw ups Ls in his commentary tenure. His opinions can be flat out trash sometimes too (ex. stating that Ronda Rousey could beat half the men's Bantamweight division at the time).But excluding random moments like the ice bucket or correcting Goldie on Lutter being the Michael Jordan of BJJ (lol) , what're some positive moments you recall? A couple from me:

- Belcher vs. Palhares - This was around the time I started really getting into BJJ. It was insightful hearing a clear breakdown of the different positions that were a bit more complex to me
- TKZ vs. Garcia 2 - It was cool that Rogan knew a Twister was coming. I'm not sure if other commentators would've picked up on that from the get-go

FWIF; not expecting this thread to end well lol
 
Poirierfan said:
You're my whore, mfer.

Rogan is a whore too btw, he refuses to acknowledge all the atrocities that the fighters face. It's sad because he has the biggest platform in the world with his podcast.
Click to expand...

Top earner mothafucka, don't forget that shit lol.


Rogan hasn't been worth anything in almost a decade, maybe more.
 
eWfKB63l.png
 
Y'all remember his flip out over the spilt ice? lol

@StonedLemur has it right tho... guy does not even commentate on what is happening, will be shilling about a guy who is losing, ignoring big shots by their opponent that that once he would have hollered about.

Anyways... I remember 'He's blown his wad!' and 'That's a badonkadonk' lol.

And him saying about Randy Couture: 'THAT MAN IS MY HEROOOO!' as he entered the cage.

But...

If Joe can't be objective and interested in the fight, I would prefer that he stop commentating. Listening to him try to influence public opinion, and judges via his commentary, or even the outcomes of fights via his instructions to fighters is offensive.

During Covid I came to respect him again, as a man, and think that is surely fading with his horrible bias.

And yeah, I am drinking.
 
