What're your favorite (serious) commentary moments with Rogan as the commentator?

Obviously Rogan's had his massive fucking shares of screw ups Ls in his commentary tenure. His opinions can be flat out trash sometimes too (ex. stating that Ronda Rousey could beat half the men's Bantamweight division at the time).But excluding random moments like the ice bucket or correcting Goldie on Lutter being the Michael Jordan of BJJ (lol) , what're some positive moments you recall? A couple from me:



- Belcher vs. Palhares - This was around the time I started really getting into BJJ. It was insightful hearing a clear breakdown of the different positions that were a bit more complex to me

- TKZ vs. Garcia 2 - It was cool that Rogan knew a Twister was coming. I'm not sure if other commentators would've picked up on that from the get-go



FWIF; not expecting this thread to end well lol