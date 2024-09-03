Crime What would be the smart move here?

The migrant gangs that have taken over apartments in major cities. There have been talks in the mexican communities about them because theyre not mexican. There are dozens if not hundreds of them and they are heavily armed. The police or even SWAT are not equipped to handle that many armed people. Getting in a shootout with hundreds of gunners will guarantee many bystanders killed.

The only option I see that doesn't lead to any innocents dying is to let them operate whatever they are doing as long as they keep things low and they don't attack US citizens.

They are still coming over through the border and their numbers are growing. If their gangs get to a thousand or more, then you'd need the US military to step in but that will not happen. It will turn US cities into warzones.
 
In that imaginary scenario the police would likely cooperate with federal law enforcement in order to handle the situation.

Let's hope that it doesn't actually happen, and stays made up bs.
 
Ideally?

You first ID them then take them out in small groups.

Aresst and depot is the legal way.

The ideal way would be military style hunter killer teams once IDed not to try an Aresst them. Just go in and eliminate them.
 
Call in the national guard, blockade the surrounding city blocks

Gas them out

Mass deportation


Mac-Arthur-Manila-cropped2.jpg
 
djacobox372 said:
In that imaginary scenario the police would likely cooperate with federal law enforcement in order to handle the situation.

Let's hope that it doesn't actually happen, and stays made up bs.
So the video is made up and all the witnesses are lies.

"Nothing to see here folks. Just cultural enrichment. Now move along."
 
