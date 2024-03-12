Rewatch What was the worst destruction of a champion ever?

I just got around to watching Topura vs Volkanovski and it was completely one-sided, short, and most people are now saying Volk is done. He is now 1-3 in his last 4, albeit against top opponents. What was the worst attempt at a belt defence, where the champion had absolutely nothing for the challenger?

I'm going to have to go with Rousey - Holm (UFC 195, 2/1/2016). This was a shocking upset against a seemingly invincible champion and heavy favourite, which took Ronda to the brink of suicide and all but ended her career. Holly stifled Ronda's grappling with ease and humiliated her on the feet, knocking her out cold in the second round.

_xLCZZ.gif
 
Khabib conor was most satisfying destruction

Edit nvm didn't read part where it said challenger destroying the champ
 
Last edited:
If we are going a ways back, Penn absolutely clowned Hughes in their first fight.
 
I'll never forget Jones just straight up destroying Shogun, even on the feet where Shogun was supposed to be the better striker. I don't remember Topuria Volk being that one sided before he got knocked, he didn't won the round but it was close and competitive untill that point.
 
Shogun took a horrible beating, but the way Franklin got his nose moved to the other side of his face had to be excruciating.
 
Barteh said:
Silva vs. Franklin
Jones vs. Shogun
Cain vs. JDS 2

Take your pick. There's plenty of examples.
Click to expand...
The Cain/JDS prime era was such a good era for HW. But Cain had a dreadful performance against Werdum at UFC 188. JDS KOed him a few fights earlier but apart from that he was a force of destruction against all comers, and he looked like garbage against Fabricio.

Werdum was rocking him on the feet and I remember between rounds Cain's eyes were all over the place and he couldn't hold his water bottle to drink, it was crazy. Then the sub, the HW belt changing hands by sub is really rare, and Cain shooting straight into a guillotine is a really basic grappling error. :oops:

Edit: Some gifs:

tumblr_npy2mltxaH1u2ragso3_250.gif


tumblr_npy2mltxaH1u2ragso2_250.gif


pf8IAB.gif
 
Last edited:
