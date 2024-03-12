Spoiler: Older similar threads (the most recent from 2021) Worst performance by a champion? I know others have been caught and Ko'd quickly but that had to be one of, if not the worst performance by a champ. Literally looked like an angry kid while fighting. Chin up charging forward with her hands down throwing wild punches. Absolute outclassed in every sense of the word. She... Worst performance by a champion Who is it? We had two great ones this year; Rockhold and Werdum [12 year fan] literally the worst performance by a ufc champion I've ever seen My God how bad was that for the ufc? How embarrassing was that? "OHHH MANNNN IM GONNA HOLD ONTO YOUR LEG SO HARD!! JUST YOU WAIT AND SEE!!" That was absolutely worse than any gsp performance ever. That was absolutely cringe. Dana probably had his head buried in his knees the whole time... Werdum x Miocic: worst champion performance ever? I cant remember any other champion running like he had some extra chromosome facebutting the fist of the opponent like Fabrício did. The guy was on roll, but that totally putting him out of any HW goat list.

I just got around to watching Topura vs Volkanovski and it was completely one-sided, short, and most people are now saying Volk is done. He is now 1-3 in his last 4, albeit against top opponents. What was the worst attempt at a belt defence, where the champion had absolutely nothing for the challenger?I'm going to have to go with Rousey - Holm (UFC 195, 2/1/2016). This was a shocking upset against a seemingly invincible champion and heavy favourite, which took Ronda to the brink of suicide and all but ended her career. Holly stifled Ronda's grappling with ease and humiliated her on the feet, knocking her out cold in the second round.