Industrial revolution. Exploded birth rates and changed economies, businesses, and the way of life for many on a mass scale good and bad.



For the future, I'll put on my tinfoil hat and say digital ID and biometrics with all your info and bank stuff tied to a global network. So when your insurance didn't cover something for your doctor's visit, enjoy when that money is automatically withdrawn from your bank account before you have a chance to dispute it. Or if you speed while driving, the AI bot will rip the info from your GPS and issue you a ticket by text. Tracked and traced like a bunch of tagged wildlife. It's depressing to think about.