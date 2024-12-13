Social What was the biggest single event in human history and what will be the biggest ever?

So in the past by event i mean 1 instance,
Atomic bomb, Mt Etna, 9/11, death of jesus. Not sure if covid could be a single event.

Ever as in what will change the world like encountering aliens, immortality, robots, nuclear war, yellowstone.
 
Industrial revolution. Exploded birth rates and changed economies, businesses, and the way of life for many on a mass scale good and bad.

For the future, I'll put on my tinfoil hat and say digital ID and biometrics with all your info and bank stuff tied to a global network. So when your insurance didn't cover something for your doctor's visit, enjoy when that money is automatically withdrawn from your bank account before you have a chance to dispute it. Or if you speed while driving, the AI bot will rip the info from your GPS and issue you a ticket by text. Tracked and traced like a bunch of tagged wildlife. It's depressing to think about.
 
I don't know, great question though.

But I say the greatest century is the 20th century in terms of how much change their been in that century alone.
 
Going to the Arizona Desert ... I mean the moon.
 
The Toba supervolcano erupting 74,000 years ago.

Supposedly reduced the human population down to almost nothing, creating a genetic bottle-neck; also caused a loss of habitat and potable water and thus forced migration, etc.
 
Columbus arriving in the Caribbean.

The biggest ever would be finding alien life or even evidence of past alien life.
 
So in the past by event i mean 1 instance,
Atomic bomb, Mt Etna, 9/11, death of jesus. Not sure if covid could be a single event.

Ever as in what will change the world like encountering aliens, immortality, robots, nuclear war, yellowstone.
I think its Hawk Tuah, or the creation of the Hawk Tuah meme coin
 
The resurrection of Christ. It's the foundation of the West imo. Whether you believe or not, pretty hard to argue the impact.
 
in terms of a pure powerful natural event, i'd venture to say a volcano eruption, movements of the earth's plates, etc. in terms of human-made events, the atomic bomb, the first day of operation barbarossa come to mind.
 
