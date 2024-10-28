What was it like after Fedor lost to Werdum

This fight was a pretty big upset, Fedor was unstoppable and I don’t think anybody expected Werdum to be the one to beat him, so what was sherdog like after? I’m sure a lot of people probably pulled the Brock is the GOAT card as he was still a few months away from losing to Cain
 
I was working so i missed the fight but saw it after the fight. Unfortunately I couldn't come to Sherdog after that one, but personally, this is a single fight where I could not believe that actually happened after actually watching it, and many times too.

Crocop - Gonzaga fight was surreal in the manner it happened, but it took me a while for me to actually accept that Fedor lost and that actually happened.

That's what it was like for me, but I'd imagine it was probably like when Serra beat GSP or Holm beat Rousey and so on.

Rousey one was the best imo because obviously i was pulling for Fedor and GSP but Rousey hype was just hard to put up with around here and Rousey-Holm aftermath was glorious.

And people don't remember this well, but Gomi losing to Aurelio was extremely shocking too. Gomi was the p4p best fighter on sherdog and the fighter of the year as well then he just lost to some guy.
 
It was a shock to the system for me, but I felt like it was a simple mistake tbh.
The Hendo one I chalked up to Hendo hitting him with the perfect shot.

Bigfoot fuckin crushed my entire soul, and continued to do that throughout the year...it was like a bad fuckin dream.
 
Was watching it live, was shocked to disbelief, especially since Fedor dropped him so quickly and usually was very good in a guard of elite BJJ guys

Sherdog obviously was down for a bit
 
Accurate. Werdum seemed flukey. Hendo seemed flukey. But Big Foot just destroyed him. That was crazy. Big Foots top game was nasty. Too bad he couldn't take anyone else down.
 
In hindsight.

But at the time Werdum was hardly that highly thought of. This loss was extremely embarrassing. Fedor got tricked and beaten in his own game, the game that made him so successful in the past.

it was pretty humiliating for the Fedor crew on here. The Strikeforce humbling was long overdue.
 
Shock , total shock for many , and a lot of sadness that it was over , Fedor being an invincible killing machine in hindsight was so much fun , and now it was over

People came to the realization that Brett Rodgers wasn’t just having the night of his life , looking back that fight should have been a sign that the decline had begun, but again, nobody wanted to believe it
 
Been a while but I think this one shut the site down for a bit. Haven't seen that in a minute but the traffic after big upsets used to crash this place somewhat routinely.
 
I had DirecTV at the time so I wasn't able to see it live. Showtime aired it on delay on the West Coast. They really screwed the pooch on that one.
 
