What was it like after Fedor lost to Werdum

This fight was a pretty big upset, Fedor was unstoppable and I don’t think anybody expected Werdum to be the one to beat him, so what was sherdog like after? I’m sure a lot of people probably pulled the Brock is the GOAT card as he was still a few months away from losing to Cain
It was a shock to the system for me, but I felt like it was a simple mistake tbh.
The Hendo one I chalked up to Hendo hitting him with the perfect shot.
Bigfoot fuckin crushed my entire soul, and continued to do that throughout the year...it was like a bad fuckin dream.
I wouldn't say flukey exactly but I know where you're coming from sir.Accurate. Werdum seemed flukey. Hendo seemed flukey. But Big Foot just destroyed him. That was crazy. Big Foots top game was nasty. Too bad he couldn't take anyone else down.
Could have been worse imagine if Andrei or Brett Rogers was the one to beat FedorIt messed me up for a long time. But at least it was Werdum and not Brock.
Could have been worse imagine if Andrei or Brett Rogers was the one to beat Fedor
"Andrei could've been worse." Yeah the former UFC HW champ with a W over Werdum AND Bigfoot both, could've been worse than losing to the guys he beat.Could have been worse imagine if Andrei or Brett Rogers was the one to beat Fedor
Like substance said the board crashed. It was a dark time back in 2010.