What was it like after Fedor lost to Werdum

I was working so i missed the fight but saw it after the fight. Unfortunately I couldn't come to Sherdog after that one, but personally, this is a single fight where I could not believe that actually happened after actually watching it, and many times too.



Crocop - Gonzaga fight was surreal in the manner it happened, but it took me a while for me to actually accept that Fedor lost and that actually happened.



That's what it was like for me, but I'd imagine it was probably like when Serra beat GSP or Holm beat Rousey and so on.



Rousey one was the best imo because obviously i was pulling for Fedor and GSP but Rousey hype was just hard to put up with around here and Rousey-Holm aftermath was glorious.



And people don't remember this well, but Gomi losing to Aurelio was extremely shocking too. Gomi was the p4p best fighter on sherdog and the fighter of the year as well then he just lost to some guy.