Chuck KOing Randy was a bigger deal in almost all ways. If Chuck had gone out and had a lackluster showing, it would have significantly affected the trajectory of the sport. Forrest/Bonnar got a lot of eyes on MMA for the first time and this was the very next PPV so the exciting finish was massive.



Randy didn't exactly fall into obscurity after this and still had a huge portion of his career left. He was more skilled than Rashad ever was IMHO and Chuck beating him was more difficult and also launched MMA's first megastar.



Despite my sadness in admitting it because I love Machida, the aura of invicibility he had after he beat Rashad was short lived and did not age well.



Rashad himself was a very lackluster fighter for most of his run post TUF. Having 4 controversial decisions and a draw where Tito was deducted a point didn't really make his undefeated record feel like it was worth a damn.



He was definitely supposed to be a "sacrificial lamb" for Chuck to beat to get back into the title picture but the Rashad who showed up for this fight looked completely different than we'd EVER seen him (even physically, he was WAY bigger). This performance was huge but he really never came close to reaching this level again for the rest of his career. He became incredibly gunshy after the Machida loss and narrowly scraped by in all of his wins. Heck, people forget that Forrest was up 2 rounds on him right after the Chuck fight.