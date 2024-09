So what top-10 men's ex-champ(s) will most-likely get a belt again?



Moreno - 2 fight losing skid, division is catching up

O'Malley - will always have an issue with grapplers, just too lanky

Yan - possible, but merab will always own him

Figueiredo - too old so ufc wont push him. umar and merab are bad matchups.

Sterling - always injured. boring style. wont be pushed

Cejudo - no

Volk - too old

Max - possible

Oliveira - not as long as islam is around

Leon - inconsistent

Usman - old

Strickland - possible

Israel- got destroyed by 2 guys in the division

Whittaker - izzy and ddp will always be tough matchups

Hill - lol no

Jan - too old

Gane - possible, but aspinall can easily out grapple him. lacks motivation.