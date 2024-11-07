They fumbled the bag against Trump, a man that had 12 yrs to come up with concepts of a plan, they lost the popular vote too.....It should be a wakeup call for sure. 95% of Kamala's campaign was just "not Trump". Yes, it is easy to make a case against him and get people to refrain from voting for him but why should anybody vote for you over a Doberman Pinscher if the only thing that you offer is being not Trump.



That being said, I don't think it is entirely her fault, she was substituted after Biden's campaign was a dumpster fire. It is obvious to everyone or atleast it should be that Biden is not capable of handling the job now or even last year at the very least. That mistake of him hogging the title of President crippled Kamala's campaign because she is guilty by association. So that is going to fester in voters' minds whether we like it or not.



Also credit where its due, Trump was a workhorse. He has been campaigning non-stop even after the assasination attempt. He took the interviews, he didn't care about how stupid that he looked or if he got owned. He powered through. Same with Vance, he had hiccups here and there but for the most part, he did a good job of covering his spots even with the hard interviews.



On the other hand, Kamala had a late start and stuck to rallies which is good. But in the age of social media, interviews and unfortunately podcasts are important too. She should have prioritized those to showcase more of who she is. I think she shoulda went on Rogan or even Theo Von. She had everything to gain there and nothing to lose. She should have addressed the concerns that people had about censorship and I think her assault rifles proposal was a non-starter for a lot of people.



That is just my $0.02.