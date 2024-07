The advanced/BB progragm curriculum are essentially the same. And it just doesn't seem that they put much effort into designing it. It's a 16 week cycle, and they get really upset if you're not 'globably synched' with the rest of the schools. In that 16 week cycle, only 1 week is spent on open guard, and 1 week on passing open guard. This is an odd choice, as 80% of competition take place in those postitions. So you may end up with purple belts that don't have a developed guard, nor are good at passing, but have a mediocre grasp of all positions.I also think it's really silly to make BB teach takedowns they have very little experience in doing (there a different takedown technique each week).The fundamentals curriculum on the other hand, seems to have a lot of thought behind it (the app is quite pretty). But it covers too much material in too short of time. It also has only half of a week in an entire 16 week cycle that focuses on escaping side-control (an essential skill towards progressing in BJJ). It's also a very moves based curriculum, and not so much about movement. Not to mention, do to the "telephone nature" of this curriculum, everyone teaches the moves slightly differelty and leads to lots of confusion amongst beginners.The Alliance curriculum (in my limited experience) has a much better structure and is more movement based. But I don't know how well it's implemented at various Alliance schools.