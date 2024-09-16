What should be Alexa Grasso next fight?

DanDragon Machi
Rose, Blanchfield, Tracy and Ribas already have fights
The options in top 10 are Maycee Barber, Natalia Silva, Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade
I guess UFC is gonna do Maycee x Natalia for the title shot and I don't think Andrade deserve a well ranked fighter like Grasso
What's your guess?
