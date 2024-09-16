What should be Alexa Grasso next fight?

Ummmm 1-1-1.. How is this a legit question?



The QUADRILOGY. Unless cherry picking Shevchenko ducks again.



Ducked the trilogy with Amanda. Ducked the rematch with Santos.. and cherry picked number 6 Alexa. And got her arrogant ass subbed.. She quit.



It’s one-one-and one.



Nobody has won the series yet.



And FUCK the UFC for causing this BULLSHIT. ONE WHOLE YEAR between the rematch, and the trilogy. The UFC has fucked up most of WMMA with their pathetic, and useless rematches.



Shevchenko can’t claim victory on this, and walk away. It’s TIED.



The UFC let Izzy duck Alex. If they allow Shevchenko to do it too. They can fuck themselves.



They created the situation we are in now. When they gave Shevchenko an instant rematch she DIDN’T deserve.



Calling it now.. Shevchenko fucks Alexa for the remainder of her UFC career.