What should be Alexa Grasso next fight?

Rose, Blanchfield, Tracy and Ribas already have fights

The options in top 10 are Maycee Barber, Natalia Silva, Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade
I guess UFC is gonna do Maycee x Natalia for the title shot and I don't think Andrade deserve a well ranked fighter like Grasso

What's your guess?
 
Well, she already fought and convincingly defeated Barber, but a rematch might be interesting.
 
Ummmm 1-1-1.. How is this a legit question?

The QUADRILOGY. Unless cherry picking Shevchenko ducks again.

Ducked the trilogy with Amanda. Ducked the rematch with Santos.. and cherry picked number 6 Alexa. And got her arrogant ass subbed.. She quit.

It’s one-one-and one.

Nobody has won the series yet.

And FUCK the UFC for causing this BULLSHIT. ONE WHOLE YEAR between the rematch, and the trilogy. The UFC has fucked up most of WMMA with their pathetic, and useless rematches.

Shevchenko can’t claim victory on this, and walk away. It’s TIED.

The UFC let Izzy duck Alex. If they allow Shevchenko to do it too. They can fuck themselves.

They created the situation we are in now. When they gave Shevchenko an instant rematch she DIDN’T deserve.

Calling it now.. Shevchenko fucks Alexa for the remainder of her UFC career.
 
I like Grasso well enough, but that fight was nowhere near competitive and there is no need for a quadrilogy, certainly not right away.
 
The second revanche was a full comercial decision (because the revanche was fully of praise and controversy - Dana just wanted feed this rivality). But I agree with you, someone deserve a immediate triology ONLY if had a victory in the rivality, except if the previous fight was a no contest

And I'm sure Grasso x Fiorot would have been a much more fun fight to have in Sphere
 
