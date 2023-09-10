What kind of wallet do you carry?

I've had my current wallet for about 12 years or more, the pockets are starting to give out. Time for a new one. Just curious what fellow Sherbros like and don't like in a wallet?



I was looking at Origin's website and they have some nice looking ones.



Also looked at Rose Anvil. I like his YouTube channel, so it might be cool to support him (he's the guy who cuts boots in half and goes through all their components).



I've seen Instagram ads for various mechanical wallets, made of carbon fiber or something. They seem neat, but not sure if I'd want something like that long term. I also carry my work badge in my wallet, and I want it to be scannable without having to take it out. Not sure if these wallets would allow for that.



I don't usually carry more than $60 cash at a time, so that's not a big issue. Not a ton of other cards or other stuff, either.



Opinions?