What kind of wallet do you carry?

I've had my current wallet for about 12 years or more, the pockets are starting to give out. Time for a new one. Just curious what fellow Sherbros like and don't like in a wallet?

I was looking at Origin's website and they have some nice looking ones.

Also looked at Rose Anvil. I like his YouTube channel, so it might be cool to support him (he's the guy who cuts boots in half and goes through all their components).

I've seen Instagram ads for various mechanical wallets, made of carbon fiber or something. They seem neat, but not sure if I'd want something like that long term. I also carry my work badge in my wallet, and I want it to be scannable without having to take it out. Not sure if these wallets would allow for that.

I don't usually carry more than $60 cash at a time, so that's not a big issue. Not a ton of other cards or other stuff, either.

Opinions?
 
The Ridge
1d3d7350e43d760b155b43e4f590abfe.jpg
 
Those Ridge wallets - can you scan an ID badge through them?
 
SuwoopBangin said:
same. thought they were expensive at first but mine has really held up. lots of colors too. i like it.
Yup.

I’ve got that one that I posted.

Super durable.

Dropped it many times, everything remains in tact, and it’s got good weight without being cumbersome at all.
 
Dream Evil said:
Those Ridge wallets - can you scan an ID badge through them?
Through them?

I doubt it, since they’re designed to protect your cards, etc. but they’re super easy to access.

Edit: maybe if you put it on the outside using the money clip?
 
Screenshot 2023-09-23 114509.png

I have a thin profile wallet that has a ring to add a chain, so I can be badass like Rogan. I just carry my license, a couple credit cards, health and driver's insurance, and a few bills.
 
Last edited:
Wallets are outdated. Digital ID and Credit cards are a must. I never carry a wallet.
 
Dream Evil said:
I wanted a chain wallet when I was a kid but never felt cool enough to wear one, LOL
I got it as a Christmas gift from...what is still my best friend, and I still have it.
I always wore it for years, even when I was in the mosh pit.
Fuckin thing would fly around like it had wings lol.

I have 2 chains on mine right now.
 
Plain brown Bifold the Ms bought for me probably 7 years ago. Doesn't even say the brand on it.

Probably due for a new one. I carry a bunch of old hotel keys because the pockets are stretched and if I take them out everything falls out.
 
An empty one. @Fedorgasm pretend for sec you’re not poor and let me have some moneys.
 
