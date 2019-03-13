What is your favorite piano piece?

Monte Moku
Amateur Kickboxer
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2017
- Messages
- 1,628
- Reaction score
- 1,803
I'd say the piano has always been my favorite instrument, but I have been trying to teach myself over the past couple months and it has made me completely fall in love with it. It got me thinking about what some of the things you guys may like are. It's really hard for me to pick a favorite, but gun-to-my-head, I'd have a tie between two. I hope you guys enjoy them, I'm excited to hear the stuff you like to hear.
The first is a lullaby by Chopin, Berceuse in D-Flat Major, Op. 57. It drives me to tears almost every time I listen:
The second is Forbidden Colors by Ryuichi Sakamoto. Another song that will make me cry like someone kicked my dog. Joe Hisaishi, the composer of the scores for the majority of the major films released by Studio Ghibli, bases his style heavily on the works of Sakamoto. This can especially be heard if you have seen Spirited Away (imo). Anyway, here is the song:
