What is your favorite piano piece?

It has always been, and it will always be, I think, Gymnopedie No.1 by Satie:I have always suspected the above was inspiration for the following song, performed by Robert Downey Jr., at the conclusion of the movie. Downey Jr. wrote it himself. I can imagine him at a piano, maybe suffering the block all composers feel, nothing seeming to come out. You're empty. Anyone who has tried to write knows what this feels like. In the void, you begin to hear something familiar. In the absence of anything else, desperate for something, you begin to tap it out. Suddenly you find something new, and finally something starts to come out.In the movie this piece of music is emotionally devastating. I can't get through the scene without breaking down. The reason is the movie he plays a consummate charmer, a womanizer, but one who the women love in spite of his deceptions, who can never stop performing a version of what he thinks he is supposed to be-- not for one second. He is a perpetual firework exploding outwardly with emotion; a motormouth who has an excuse for everything morbid act, no matter how outrageous, without a moment of hesitation to improvise his rationalization. In short, every word that comes out of his mouth is a lie. Not a syllable is real.Yet, throughout the movie, he is constantly taking calls from his mother, which at first seems like it may be some ploy, or a means to buy time he otherwise never seems to need to formulate his endless apologies to dull the truth of his chicanery, but at the end of the movie we learn that she has died. He returns from a funeral with one of his lovers, who is doing her best to console him, desperately probing for his emotional reaction, to find something real, but for the first time, he is a stone. Eventually, he sobs in her arms, but then abruptly stops. Something still doesn't feel right. Slowly, almost as if underwater and against his will, as if he is drawn to it like the Sirens, he plods over to the piano and plops down. This piece comes pouring out of him to conclude the movie.Ironically, the man who wrote and directed that film, James Toback, turned out to be one of thecreeps that got taken down by #metoo. Turns out he was less redeemable than his character. It's far, far better than its 5.7 rating. I highly recommend it: