What is your edc and home defense weapon?

My edc = glock 19
home defense = sig sp2022 in 40 s&w with tlr light/laser
 
EDC: CZ 9mm
Car: Kimber custom covert .45
Home: Winchester 1300 or built 300 blackout
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
What's edc?
I believe it stands for every day carry. Due to canadian laws i can't carry, my closest equivalent is TG...Trunk Gun. Right now i just have a dominon arms backpacker 12 gauge thrown in the trunk, 13" barrel for emergencies, soon to be replaced by the dominion arms 8.5 pump. My hd setup right now is the Mav 88 and FMK 9c1 Gen 2
 
Trunk gun = Witness .45
Home = Maverick 88 12g shotgun
 
EDC- Varies depending on dress from a Taurus 738 to a Springfield XDS to a CZ 75 Compact.
Home- KSG and Noveske Recce.
 
Glock 26, Glock 19 or XDS9 for EDC


Tricked out Glock 21 SF 3rd gen, +2 mag extension, surefire x300, loaded with winchester black talons. My nightstand gun

I also have a custom Arsenal SGL-31 5.45x39, 30 round mag + 1in the chamber, EOtech 512, generic weapon light laying on the side of my bed
 
Right now i just have a dominon arms backpacker 12 gauge thrown in the trunk, 13" barrel for emergencies,
That barrel length is ok in Canada?
 
EDC is a Taurus MilPro 9mm
HD is an HK USP 9mm

My wife's EDC is a Ruger LCP .380 and her HD is a g19.
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
That barrel length is ok in Canada?
Yes, actually. Our firearms laws(though written by full-retards) reflect that Canada is a pretty wild unpopulated place with about a zillion bears- making a stowable, hikable, convenient shotgun a really damn handy thing to have.


Its funny cause theyre like a big thing to you guys with the NFA but Ive always had 14" shotguns- frickin love em- I couldnt imagine using an 18:" barrel to clear the house in my underwear and bandelier at bedtime....

For the benefit of Canadian readers- you still MAY NOT alter a shotgun below 18"(or something like that) has to be factory made barrel.
 
Right now its an M9 and extra mag for EDC and my M4 with IOTV and 7 mags for home defense. But I'm in Afghanistan and live in a shipping container...
 
infinitywarrior said:
You are correct sir.
 
Edc-XDS .45

Home defense- Remington 870 shorty, with all the tactical furniture a shotgun needs.
 
That's very interesting, thanks.

I guess the closest thing to that we have is stuff like this:

Pistol_5.jpg
 
RerouteToRemain said:
How is your 1300 configured. A suppressed 300blk sbr would bad ass for hd.
Sidesaddle only. No modifications to speak of. I feel like I should tacticool it out with a light on the pump and all that. But it was the first gun I ever bought and it just feels right the way it sits.
 
Stoic1 said:
EDC: CZ 9mm
Car: Kimber custom covert .45
Home: Winchester 1300 or built 300 blackout
My buddy just bought an ar in 300 blackout. Sweet gun but he has a hard time finding ammo and if he does it is all reloads. I think even for the reloads he is paying over a dollar a round.
 
I live overseas now but before I moved:

Edc: glock 19, Speer gd 124g+p
Woods: ruger sp101 federal 180g hc

Home: glock 20, 175g silvertip
Home: ruger gp100 Speer gd 125

Home: Remington 870, 00 buck
Home: Daniel defense m4v3 w/aimpoint micro t1 and a surefire light. Hornady 77g
 
