What is your edc and home defense weapon?

EDC: CZ 9mm
Car: Kimber custom covert .45
Home: Winchester 1300 or built 300 blackout
What's edc?
Right now i just have a dominon arms backpacker 12 gauge thrown in the trunk, 13" barrel for emergencies,
That barrel length is ok in Canada?
I believe it stands for every day carry. Due to canadian laws i can't carry, my closest equivalent is TG...Trunk Gun. Right now i just have a dominon arms backpacker 12 gauge thrown in the trunk, 13" barrel for emergencies, soon to be replaced by the dominion arms 8.5 pump. My hd setup right now is the Mav 88 and FMK 9c1 Gen 2
Yes, actually. Our firearms laws(though written by full-retards) reflect that Canada is a pretty wild unpopulated place with about a zillion bears- making a stowable, hikable, convenient shotgun a really damn handy thing to have.
Its funny cause theyre like a big thing to you guys with the NFA but Ive always had 14" shotguns- frickin love em- I couldnt imagine using an 18:" barrel to clear the house in my underwear and bandelier at bedtime....
For the benefit of Canadian readers- you still MAY NOT alter a shotgun below 18"(or something like that) has to be factory made barrel.
How is your 1300 configured. A suppressed 300blk sbr would bad ass for hd.
