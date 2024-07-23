What is the biggest fight Max Holloway can get now that he’s the BMF world champion!

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
What do people think is biggest fight Holloway can get now that he is the baddest man on earth?

Featherweight champion?
Lightweight champion?
Leon Edwards?
Winner of Chandler vs McGregor?

Or maybe even move down to fight the enigma that is Sugar Sean at a lower weight?
 
koa pomaikai said:
What do people think is biggest fight Holloway can get now that he is the baddest man on earth?

Featherweight champion?
Lightweight champion?
Leon Edwards?
Winner of Chandler vs McGregor?

Or maybe even move down to fight the enigma that is Sugar Sean at a lower weight?
Click to expand...
McGregor isn’t fighting Chandler. Max is a much more appealing fight for McGregor and Max should make his case.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kono dio da!
What's next for max? Now that he's the bmf
Replies
6
Views
258
kingmob6
kingmob6
zxyss25
Will Masvidal return fight be Holloway for BMF title?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Cobra 03
Cobra 03
big franklin
Media Dana White says Max Holloway is 'probably the greatest featherweight of all time' (he spittin facts)
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
3K
cburm
cburm
svmr_db
Is Max Holloway the only realistic backup for UFC 303 if McGregor pulls out?
Replies
17
Views
555
CashMoney1991
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,327
Messages
55,901,464
Members
174,980
Latest member
koa pomaikai

Share this page

Back
Top