What is the biggest fight Max Holloway can get now that he’s the BMF world champion!

koa pomaikai
What do people think is biggest fight Holloway can get now that he is the baddest man on earth?
Featherweight champion?
Lightweight champion?
Leon Edwards?
Winner of Chandler vs McGregor?
Or maybe even move down to fight the enigma that is Sugar Sean at a lower weight?
