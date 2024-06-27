Interview with the Vampire is probably the highest quality movie.
The Lost Boys is the most fun.
From Dusk Til Dawn has the Salma Hayek scene...
Plus Juan.
Also the first Blade movie is really good.
Dusk Til Dawn, whilst fun, was a mess of a film.
Non mainstream ones I liked.
Only Lovers Left Alive.
What We do in the Shadows.
Let the Right One In.
Near Dark.
Martin.
I'll check that outMaybe not the best, but 30 Days of Night was good. Heard the sequels are ass though, but never seen them.
Why aren't there more great vampire flicks?
That isn't the question I've asked myself. There are a lot of decent vampire movies. What I am wondering is why there aren't more great werewolf films? The best is probably An American Werewolf in London, and that's over 40 years old. How the Hell have we not produced a superior werewolf movie in 40+ years?!
I'm not talking a werewolf action flick, which is where they seem to have been going in recent memory. I'm talking old school horror werewolf. Like An American Werewolf in London. A "The Terminator" style werewolf movie.