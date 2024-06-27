That isn't the question I've asked myself. There are a lot of decent vampire movies. What I am wondering is why there aren't more great werewolf films? The best is probably An American Werewolf in London, and that's over 40 years old. How the Hell have we not produced a superior werewolf movie in 40+ years?!I'm not talking a werewolf action flick, which is where they seem to have been going in recent memory. I'm talking old school horror werewolf. Like An American Werewolf in London. A "The Terminator" style werewolf movie.