Movies What is the best vampire movie of all time?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
25,700
Reaction score
50,228
Gotta be From dusk till dawn. 1996. Right?

From the typical gangsta flick to the absolute chaos with the vampires. This is the GOAT. And George Clooneys best performance.



uBoQytp3KTQFaVqTe6d0ECGaKh9.jpg
 
Dusk Til Dawn, whilst fun, was a mess of a film.

Non mainstream ones I liked.

Only Lovers Left Alive.
What We do in the Shadows.
Let the Right One In.
Near Dark.
Martin.
 
LEWIS540 said:
Dusk Til Dawn, whilst fun, was a mess of a film.

Non mainstream ones I liked.

Only Lovers Left Alive.
What We do in the Shadows.
Let the Right One In.
Near Dark.
Martin.
There's an argument that from dusk till dawn was excellent. Why do you think it was embarrasing?
 
Zeke's Chaingun said:
Interview with the Vampire is probably the highest quality movie.

The Lost Boys is the most fun.

From Dusk Til Dawn has the Salma Hayek scene... 🥴
Haven't seen interview with a vampire. Heard about it, but haven't seen it. Will watch.
 
13Seconds said:
Why aren't there more great vampire flicks?
That isn't the question I've asked myself. There are a lot of decent vampire movies. What I am wondering is why there aren't more great werewolf films? The best is probably An American Werewolf in London, and that's over 40 years old. How the Hell have we not produced a superior werewolf movie in 40+ years?!

I'm not talking a werewolf action flick, which is where they seem to have been going in recent memory. I'm talking old school horror werewolf. Like An American Werewolf in London. A "The Terminator" style werewolf movie.
 
Zeke's Chaingun said:
That isn't the question I've asked myself. There are a lot of decent vampire movies. What I am wondering is why there aren't more great werewolf films? The best is probably An American Werewolf in London, and that's over 40 years old. How the Hell have we not produced a superior werewolf movie in 40+ years?!

I'm not talking a werewolf action flick, which is where they seem to have been going in recent memory. I'm talking old school horror werewolf. Like An American Werewolf in London. A "The Terminator" style werewolf movie.
Yeah, AAWIL was an awesome movie. Ginger Snaps is another I think of when talking great werewolf movies.

To the OP. I love the Lost Boys the most.
 
For me it's Blade 2

I saw it 3 times in the theater. That movie was so badass. The Predator vampires were badass.. And we all know Blade is a badass



This scene gave me chills.. You know they are about to open a can of whoopass
 
My fav is probably Blade. Snipes is always great and Dorff made for a memorable villain

 
