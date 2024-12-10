Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
1980
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
The Shining
The Elephant Man
Raging Bull
The Blues Brothers
Airplane!
Ordinary People
Coal Miner's Daughter
The Gods Must Be Crazy
Caddyshack
Superman 2
Fame
Flash Gordon
Friday the 13th
American Gigolo
1981
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Das Boot
The Road Warrior
On Golden Pond
An American Werewolf in London
The Evil Dead
Body Heat
Gallipoli
Excalibur
Quest for Fire
Reds
The Fox and the Hound
Escape from New York
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans
Taps
Heavy Metal
The Howling
Halloween II
Porky's
The Cannonball Run
1982
The Thing
Blade Runner
Fanny and Alexander
Gandhi
Pink Floyd: The Wall
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The King of Comedy
First Blood
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
The Verdict
Sophie's Choice
Tootsie
Poltergeist
The Last Unicorn
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
An Officer and a Gentleman
The World According to Garp
The Year of Living Dangerously
Diner
Conan the Barbarian
48hrs
Rocky III
Creepshow
Tron
Annie
Airplane II: The Sequel
1983
Scarface
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
A Christmas Story
The Right Stuff
Trading Places
Monty Python's the Meaning of Life
Terms of Endearment
Vacation
Videodrome
The Dead Zone
War Games
The Big Chill
Rumble Fish
The Outsiders
Risky Business
Sudden Impact
Psycho II
Octopussy
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Flashdance
Krull
Cujo
All the Right Moves
1984
Amadeus
Once Upon a Time in America
The Terminator
Paris, Texas
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
This is Spinal Tap
Ghostbusters
The Killing Fields
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Beverly Hills Cop
A Nightmare on Elm Street
The Natural
Gremlins
Karate Kid
The Neverending Story
Top Secret!
1984
Sixteen Candles
The Bounty
Starman
Romancing in the Stone
Repo Man
Police Academy
2010: The Year We Make Contact
The Last Starfighter
Footloose
Revenge of the Nerds
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Purple Rain
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Dune
Red Dawn
Bachelor Party
Splash
Firestarter
1985
Back to the Future
Come and See
Ran
The Breakfast Club
Brazil
The Goonies
The Color Purple
Police Story
Witness
Clue
Pale Rider
The Return of the Living Dead
To Live and Die in L.A.
Mask
Silverado
A Room with a View
Runaway Train
Fright Night
Out of Africa
Day of the Dead
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
Rocky IV
Ladyhawke
Real Genius
Fletch
Return to Oz
Commando
Cocoon
Weird Science
Rambo: First Blood Part II
St. Elmo's Fire
Explorers
Spies Like Us
Legend
1986
Aliens
Stand by Me
Platoon
Castle in the Sky
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Hannah and Her Sister's
Blue Velvet
The Fly
Down by Law
The Mission
Hoosiers
Labyrinth
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Manhunter
Big Trouble in Little China
The Transformers: The Movie
Little Shop of Horrors
Highlander
The Color of Money
Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer
Sid and Nancy
Top Gun
An American Tale
Heartbreak Ridge
Pretty in Pink
Back to School
Short Circuit
Crocodile Dundee
The Mosquito Coast
Three Amigos!
The Money Pit
Peggy Sue Got Married
1987
Full Metal Jacket
The Princess Bride
Wings of Desire
Predator
The Untouchables
Empire of the Sun
The Last Emperor
Evil Dead II
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
Robocop
Lethal Weapon
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Withnail and I
Raising Arizona
Wall Street
Good Morning, Vietnam
Broadcast News
The Lost Boys
Moonstruck
Angel Heart
Dirty Dancing
Spaceballs
No Way Out
Barfly
Some Kind of Wonderful
Fatal Attraction
Hellraiser
Adventures in Babysitting
La Bamba
Innerspace
Can't Buy Me Love
The Living Daylights
Prince of Darkness
Hamburger Hill
Stakeout
The Running Man
Beverly Hills Cop II
1988
Grave of the Fireflies
Cinema Paradiso
Die Hard
My Neighbour Totoro
Rain Man
Akira
Mississippi Burning
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Beetlejuice
Midnight Run
Dangerous Liaisons
A Fish Called Wanda
The Last Temptation of Christ
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Land Before Time
Big
The Unbearable Lightness of Being
They Live
Willow
Dead Ringers
Eight Men Out
Coming to America
Heathers
The Accused
The Adventures of Baron Munchausen
Hairspray
Bull Durham
Beaches
Gorillas in the Mist
Scrooged
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
Young Guns
Bloodsport
Working Girl
Frantic
Child's Play
The Blob
Colors
The Great Outdoors
Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
The Dead Pool
License to Drive
Twins
Married to the Mob
Red Heat
Above the Law
Tequila Sunrise
1989
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Dead Poets Society
Do the Right Thing
Back to the Future Part II
Glory
My Left Foot
Crimes and Misdemeanors
When Harry Met Sally...
The Killer
The Little Mermaid
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Batman
The Abyss
Field of Dreams
Henry V
Roger & Me
Lean on Me
Steel Magnolias
Lethal Weapon II
Say Anything
Driving Miss Daisy
Major League
Born on the Fourth July
Sex, Lies and Videotapes
Uncle Buck
Parenthood
Casualties of War
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
UHF
The Fabulous Baker Boys
Dead Calm
The 'Burbs
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sea of Love
The War of the Roses
Licence to Kill
Roadhouse
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Ghostbusters II
Black Rain
Pet Sematary
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Weekend at Bernie's
Tango & Cash
Kickboxer
Turner & Hooch
Harlem Nights
We're No Angels
