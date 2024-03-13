What is actually happening with the Sweet Baby Inc situation

"Founded in 2018, Sweet Baby Inc. is a narrative development and consultation studio based in Montreal and working around the globe. Our mission is to tell better, more empathetic stories while diversifying and enriching the video games industry. We aim to make games more engaging, more fun, more meaningful, and more inclusive, for everyone."

"We believe you need diverse voices to solve diverse problems. Sweet Baby Inc. provides narrative consultation at any stage of development, boasting a talented team with vetted industry experience to best bring your story to life."

Hard not to hear about this either directly or in passing if you're a gamer. Lots of people have lots to say about it but I'm trying to keep this OT framed in terms of what actually happened rather than what it means.So whathappen?The bottom line is that DEI-gaming consultants "Sweet Baby Inc" were exposed for harassment and coercion to insert certain social narratives and ideals into video games (example: CEO talk admitting to their coercion tactics: twitter.com/GamesNosh/status/1764802262017183761). When people exposed this in a manner that could reach large groups of people they zerged out and launched a harassment and discredit campaign, which ironically drew attention to the thing they didn't want people to see.Now SBI has been in effect since 2018, lots of people have known this and lots of people know what they do. They are officially a narrative consultant entity focused on diversity (this is their own claim on their own website).A group on Steam, store.steampowered.com/curator/44858017/ formed with a list of games that employed Sweet Baby to consult on their creation, along with a discussion board and chat about the issue. The purpose of this group is to identify games that have been influenced by SBI, so those who do not want to support that kind of bullshit know what to look out for.This issue was largely dismissed and ignored by video game journalism sites such as Kotaku--- at first.But then this group grew to well over 100k users. Following this, Kotaku, Game Developer and other gaming news entities started posting articles claiming that this is targeted harassment. There's copious spamming of the terms "chud" and "nazi" so you know it's legit. The creator is latino, so the first prong of narrative control is bent to fuck. This doesn't prevent them from the usual victimhood tactics while they're actively doing the thing they claim to be suffering.Chris Kindred of SBI, while certainly not the sole proponent of trying to dissolve this group, was the initial and possibly the most vocal:The group has not failed the code of conduct by the way. Identifying games influenced by companies is not targeted harassment or any kind of harassment.Kotaku journalist Alyssa Mercante has been most popular lately with her especially racist take. She claimed to have "infiltrated" the discord of the Steam Curator group in an attempt to find... whatever she thought she was going to find. When questioned about her own racist nuances in publishing (pretty common in Kotaku, so not limited to her), she made herself popular complete with a community note correcting her racist and objectively incorrect rhetoric:Even though they're getting ratioed and smashed with community notes, the war rages on against a Steam Curator group. That is the "harassment" of which they speak, the oppression for which they are calling both the Steam group and its creator to be banned or otherwise barred from online/gaming access.The US government funded "Take This" charged the gaming industry to "Clearly and unequivocally denounce gamergate."So... what the hell, right? I'm hoping I don't need to explain why that's fuckedAnother fun note: Wikipedia has put in the heavily slanted narrative and has locked its entry for revision. Ironically Wikipedia does the exact same thing that the Steam Group did: identifies games worked on by Sweet Baby Inc."Journalists" insisting that SBI doesn't do what it does:Most neutral take I can find:This video talks about how overblown and visceral reactions to the blatant leftist agenda can give the appearance of credibility to their claims of being harassed. It's another bullshit tactic but if you really care about this you need to be level-headed and not say stupid shit online that could be misconstrued.Runner Up: Asmondgold, I'm not a Critical Drinker fan. Asmond is as close as to the middle as a person in this community can get, and as far as I know he's far and away the most popular. He agrees with everything I've said here. In this first video you can see the CEO of SBI, flat out saying that they want to force diversity and marginalize white players in fact and through game narratives. This directly contradicts both twitter representatives of SBI and journalism sites such as Kotaku insisting that it is not being forced.