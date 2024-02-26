Getting back into gaming

I’m an old man.

I haven’t played video games in over 20 years.

My nephew likes Xbox so I wanted to play with him a bit and picked up an Xbox One.

It was loaded with the Gears of War games which I played GoW3.

It’s wild getting back into it. I thought the game was so dense visually I couldn’t even see what the hell I was doing or shooting at.

Anyway, I want to get back into gaming and don’t know where to start.

Any suggestions?
 
I’m an old man.

I haven’t played video games in over 20 years.

My nephew likes Xbox so I wanted to play with him a bit and picked up an Xbox One.

It was loaded with the Gears of War games which I played GoW3.

It’s wild getting back into it. I thought the game was so dense visually I couldn’t even see what the hell I was doing or shooting at.

Anyway, I want to get back into gaming and don’t know where to start.

Any suggestions?
Seeing as you have an Xbox, look into a Gamepass Subscription, Has loads of the Microsoft first party stuff (with more being added due to the Activision purchase) as well as loads of other publishers titles too

www.xbox.com

Join Xbox Game Pass: Discover Your Next Favourite Game | Xbox

Play hundreds of high-quality games all for one low monthly price.
www.xbox.com
 
I did see that.

Do you just download games now?
Game pass has downloads or streaming available, for titles already released if available you can still buy physical copies but Microsoft is phasing them out, you can still also buy digital copies to "keep" instead of going the game pass route
 
Any suggestions?
Since you'll get Gamepass, these are my recommendations -

*Halo 1, 3, Reach, & Infinite. They play at 4K/120FPS
*Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Entire trilogy with all DLCs. 4K/120FPS.
*Wreckfest - The most fun racing game I've ever played.
*Doom 2016 - The most awesome shooter of the last 20 years.
*TMNT Shredder's Revenge - Old School Beat-Em-Up, but updated to be awesome by today's standards.

And one that's NOT on Gamepass, but very much worth the price to download - The Witcher 3. Its the absolute best game that was released last decade, in 2015, and nine years later its even better with a recent optimization for modern consoles... so its very smooth @60FPS.



Be sure to get the 'Game Of The Year' edition for a few extra bucks, because the two expansions are absolutely worth it. One of which is considered to be the GOAT expansion.
 
