Getting back into gaming

Since you'll get Gamepass, these are my recommendations -*Halo 1, 3, Reach, & Infinite. They play at 4K/120FPS*Mass Effect Legendary Edition - Entire trilogy with all DLCs. 4K/120FPS.*Wreckfest - The most fun racing game I've ever played.*Doom 2016 - The most awesome shooter of the last 20 years.*TMNT Shredder's Revenge - Old School Beat-Em-Up, but updated to be awesome by today's standards.And one that's NOT on Gamepass, but very much worth the price to download - The Witcher 3. Its the absolute best game that was released last decade, in 2015, and nine years later its even better with a recent optimization for modern consoles... so its very smooth @60FPS.Be sure to get the 'Game Of The Year' edition for a few extra bucks, because the two expansions are absolutely worth it. One of which is considered to be the GOAT expansion.