Getting back into gaming

I’m an old man.
I haven’t played video games in over 20 years.
My nephew likes Xbox so I wanted to play with him a bit and picked up an Xbox One.
It was loaded with the Gears of War games which I played GoW3.
It’s wild getting back into it. I thought the game was so dense visually I couldn’t even see what the hell I was doing or shooting at.
Anyway, I want to get back into gaming and don’t know where to start.
Any suggestions?
