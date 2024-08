What if...? UFC Fight Night: MMAth Edition!

I know, I know, this isn't MMAth - but what if the UFC ran a Fight Night based entirely on numbers?



Each match up comprises of fighters with the same number of pro fights.



29 Fights: Brendan Allen vs Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweight)

27 Fights: Jingliang Li vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

25 Fights: Arman Tsarukyan vs Paddy Pimblett (Lightweight)

25 Fights: Stephen Thompson vs Michael Page (Welterweight)

24 Fights: Joel Alvarez vs Grant Dawson (Lightweight)

24 Fights: Charles Jourdain vs Billy Quarantillo (Featherweight)

21 Fights: Alonzo Menifield vs Da Un Jung (Light Heavyweight)

15 Fights: Anthony Hernandez vs Aliaskhab Khizriev (Middleweight)

10 Fights: Karl Williams vs Mick Parkin (Heavyweight)

9 Fights: Rinya Nakamura vs Payton Talbott (Bantamweight)

7 Fights: Junior Tafa vs Jhonata Diniz (Heavyweight)

6 Fights: Bo Nickal vs Cesar Almeida (Middleweight)



How did it come out?



Would you watch?



Does it make for good booking, or bad booking?