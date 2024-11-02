Black Beast Out Of UFC Fight Night 246 (Saturday)

TheMMAnalyst
Derrick Lewis out of UFC Fight Night 246 vs. Jhonata Diniz on eve of Edmonton event
“The Black Beast” won’t compete Saturday after all.
Late Friday, less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to step into the cage, Derrick Lewis was removed from his bout vs. Jhonata Diniz due to medical reasons, the promotion announced Friday evening.
The heavyweight fight was scheduled to take place Saturday at UFC Fight Night 246 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) was not present for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins – an unusual occurrence for a fighter. UFC officials stated the fight was still scheduled to take place as planned at that time, but the bout has since been called off.”
Lame card gets lamer - is normal.
Lame card gets lamer - is normal.