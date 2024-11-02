Black Beast Out Of UFC Fight Night 246 (Saturday)

Derrick Lewis out of UFC Fight Night 246 vs. Jhonata Diniz on eve of Edmonton event

“The Black Beast” won’t compete Saturday after all.

Late Friday, less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to step into the cage, Derrick Lewis was removed from his bout vs. Jhonata Diniz due to medical reasons, the promotion announced Friday evening.

The heavyweight fight was scheduled to take place Saturday at UFC Fight Night 246 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) was not present for Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins – an unusual occurrence for a fighter. UFC officials stated the fight was still scheduled to take place as planned at that time, but the bout has since been called off.”

Lame card gets lamer - is normal.

<BC1>
 
The weird thing was during the ceremonial weigh in Lewis didn’t show, even though he made weight earlier.

They said the fight would still happen though, so obviously they were lying hoping he’d get better.

Usually guys won’t attempt to make weight if they are really sick, so maybe he got food poisoning?
 
He looked in better shape last time he fought, think he weighed in 263.5 and you could almost see abs.

This time 266 and he looked kind of soft.
 
Isn't this the second time in the last 18 months that he got sick late in fight week?
 
