What happened to Zuffa Boxing?

Dana White gives boxing the finger as Zuffa Boxing plan evaporates“That’s what a mess it is. I’m not doing anything anytime soon,” he concluded.
Do you think WME will eventually get into the sport of boxing down the line?
Do you think WME will eventually get into the sport of boxing down the line?
Last I heard it was still on hold. I think they'll test the market at some point. They realize how difficult it'll be to establish themselves as a key player in this space. Their confidence appears to have dropped since the idea was first introduced.
Here's a quote by Dana from last year after claiming that the boxing business was broken.
Dana White gives boxing the finger as Zuffa Boxing plan evaporates
Now that the WWE is under the same umbrella, it certainly wouldn't shock me.
i would love to see them try.
because i would thoroughly enjoy seeing the top athletes tell dana white to go fuck himself.
luckily for everyone, they can't pull the same shit they did with MMA in boxing.
By "broken" he means athletes have too much power and thus his slice of the revenue pie is too small. WME boxing will never happen on a serious level in the next decade.Here's a quote by Dana from last year after claiming that the boxing business was broken.
I'm sure he'd like to exploit athletes in boxing but he doesn't have the market cornered like he does in MMA. Those MMA fighters have nowhere else to go. His company, the UFC, is the premier org while all the rest are considered second tier if not bush league. As for this Zuffa/WME boxing, no hardcore boxing fans care about it.By "broken" he means athletes have too much power and thus his slice of the revenue pie is too small. WME boxing will never happen on a serious level in the next decade.
Dana keeps dropping hints that it is looking good but same old tune long time. TKO Group Holdings will get boxing I have no doubt was a time when Endeavor tried to buy PBC and I am sure they are still interested and with PBC looking for a new broadcaster will be a good time to try to buy them again. But Zuffy with Dana and his hints are getting more and more.
Dana hints at but who knows...
Zuffa Boxing, Dana White, Matchmaker Tom Loeffler
~Wants : Callum Walsh,
Dana keeps dropping hints that it is looking good but same old tune long time. TKO Group Holdings will get boxing I have no doubt was a time when Endeavor tried to buy PBC and I am sure they are still interested and with PBC looking for a new broadcaster will be a good time to try to buy them again. But Zuffy with Dana and his hints are getting more and more.
Dana hints at but who knows...
Zuffa Boxing, Dana White, Matchmaker Tom Loeffler
~Wants : Callum Walsh,
Ari said he tried to buy F1 right after he bought up UFC and could not get the investors behind him, the time to buy is when available and all agree now that it was a steal. . and Al Haymon would be a perfect investment, anyway he used this aurgemnet to buy WWE and now he has Kraft Group behind him.Dana has been saying this for more than a decade and still nothing …. Shares of tko are dropping not the best time for another investment
I am gonna frame my share.Dana has been saying this for more than a decade and still nothing …. Shares of tko are dropping not the best time for another investment
Sorry, but when rumors get this strong without no one at Paramount saying they are committing to Boxing and giving proof, then they have more than a grain of truth to them. Their quietness says volume and yes have listened to Stephen Espinoza and found nothing to invalidate these rumors.I haven't seen anything confirmed about PBC looking for a new broadcaster. Just a tweet from some random insider. Unless SHO really does scale back its operations or pull out of boxing altogether but it appears to only be a rumor. The president of Showtime Sports dismissed it as did the CEO of Mayweather Promotions.
The burden of proof actually lies at the feet of the select individuals alleging that Showtime is scaling back its boxing operations next year and that they're already looking for another broadcaster. While Paramount is their parent company the president of Showtime Sports, which their boxing division falls under directly, has shrugged off these rumors. There may be something to them but nothing has been confirmed yet.Sorry, but when rumors get this strong without no one at Paramount saying they are committing to Boxing and giving proof, then they have more than a grain of truth to them. Their quietness says volume and yes have listened to Stephen Espinoza and found nothing to invalidate these rumors.
Not the way it works, would be nice if it did. If you have a product you protect it's image it's profitability. As I must protect my wife.The burden of proof actually lies at the feet of the select individuals alleging that Showtime is scaling back its boxing operations next year and that they're already looking for another broadcaster. While Paramount is their parent company the president of Showtime Sports, which their boxing division falls under directly, has shrugged off these rumors. There may be something to them but nothing has been confirmed yet.
That is how it works both in general and in law.Not the way it works, would be nice if it did. If you have a product you protect it's image it's profitability. As I must protect my wife.
Burden of proof (law)“The burden of proof is usually on the person who brings a claim in a dispute.”
Lots of companies don't formally address rumors and speculation. They do this because they don't want to lend it any credence. Not sure if you're aware but the individuals alleging that Showtime Boxing is in trouble are the same individuals that have been saying it for years. They have a clear agenda against PBC/Showtime. Eddie Hearn, for example, who is a bitter rival of theirs. Nothing he's claimed has been substantiated yet.I grew up in the US when press was something you could trust they were legally obligated to just state facts, now days all press in the USA is opinions the laws have changed we have Right wing news, liberals news all is just biased opinions. Laws have been changed this wouldn't even be a liability case. It would be simple for Showtime or Paramount to prove they stand behind their product. Just put out a statement saying that their rights and they are committed to ten more years of boxing. No their quietness says it all. Your burden of proof has no weight here as they have even protected themselves (though not really needed anymore) by saying they 'heard from source'.