Zazen
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2006
- Messages
- 11,653
- Reaction score
- 9,952
July is only a couple of days away so I thought it would be a good time to make another thread regarding anticipated titles. Now that the major game showcases wrapped up this month we have a pretty good idea of what the lineup is for the rest of the year. You can list as few or as many titles as you can think of. I'll start.
Astro Bot
Black Myth : Wukong
Visions of Mana
Lego Horizon Adventures
Sonic x Shadow Generations
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Silent Hill 2
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
The Plucky Squire
Mario and Luigi Brothership
Dragon Quest 3 HD2D
No way I'll get around to most of these games with my limited time but perhaps the most surprising thing about my list is a lot of these games are for kids lol.
Astro Bot
Black Myth : Wukong
Visions of Mana
Lego Horizon Adventures
Sonic x Shadow Generations
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Silent Hill 2
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
The Plucky Squire
Mario and Luigi Brothership
Dragon Quest 3 HD2D
No way I'll get around to most of these games with my limited time but perhaps the most surprising thing about my list is a lot of these games are for kids lol.