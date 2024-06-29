July is only a couple of days away so I thought it would be a good time to make another thread regarding anticipated titles. Now that the major game showcases wrapped up this month we have a pretty good idea of what the lineup is for the rest of the year. You can list as few or as many titles as you can think of. I'll start.



Astro Bot

Black Myth : Wukong

Visions of Mana

Lego Horizon Adventures

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Silent Hill 2

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

The Plucky Squire

Mario and Luigi Brothership

Dragon Quest 3 HD2D



No way I'll get around to most of these games with my limited time but perhaps the most surprising thing about my list is a lot of these games are for kids lol.