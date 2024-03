CookieGoodies said: Oliveira vs Makhachev had me straight up depressed for awhile.



Jones vs Reyes had me wanting to curse out the judges.



Oliveira beating Poirier had me on cloud 9 for like a month



What were some of yours? Click to expand...

A.Silva vs Sonnen 1. I was at a bar with my future wife watching with nothing but Chael fans around. They were signing and laughing about how shitty the Spider was and how it was like Christmas watching the beating he was taking. I was borderline depressed.Then Silva slapped on the triangle in the last round and forced the tap. I was amazed and left the bar on a high that has not since been duplicated.