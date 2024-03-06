What is a fight result on UFC 299 that would impress the hell out of you?

For me it would be Jailton Almeida taking down Blaydes and submitting him. That would leave me floored. Fairly unlikely but doable.

What are some other results that would leave you floored that's not too far into fantasy land?

As an example, BSD knocking out Poirier wouldn't get me floored. It would be impressive but would certainly not be shocked with that outcome.
 
MVP finishing Holland
Burns or JDM finishing each other
Michal KOing Michel
 
If BSD Finishes Poirier i'd be shocked.
 
Yan is on a skid but he's still a top dog in the division. Yadong beating him convincingly does a lot for his contender status.
 
