What does it take to be an MMA coach?

So,

Plinio Cruz is the coach of Alex Pereira
Cruz was an MMA fighter, he went 8-9 in his career.

Not that this would be problematic, since some respected boxing coaches had average or even bad fighting records (e.g. Ricky Funez)
But I am looking at his technique and it seems bad



Also, Tim Welch, the coach of Sean O'Malley.

He went 14-6 in MMA, beating most guys with negative records (3-3, 6-27, 8-14, 18-26 - his last 4 wins)
And I am looking at the way he fights



What makes these guys coaches?
How can you be a respected coach when, during your fighting career, your technique was quite bad?


It seems to me that coaches who never had a fighting career just seem to offer better advices. E.g. Trevor Wittman, Erick Nicksick


I'm not saying this guy was onto something, but maybe, just maybe

dm_200627_MMA_One_Play_Mike_Perry_girlfriend.jpg
 
Those who know, do; those who understand, teach🌠

-Aristotle
 
travis-browne-is-still-training-with-edmond-tarverdyan-so-lets-talk-about-why-that-sucks-1486145522.jpeg

If you happen to get a golden Ronda that walks through your door then it doesn't take much at all <lol> <lol>
 
Just the ability to be able to spot what areas of their game your fighter needs to work on and being able to get them to focus on that and impart the information in the right way.

Also the ability to study opponents and help your fighter gameplan to beat them.

Also if the fighter actually listens helping them get the appropriate sparring in.
 
