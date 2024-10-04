What does it take to be an MMA coach?

Plinio Cruz MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

So,Plinio Cruz is the coach of Alex PereiraCruz was an MMA fighter, he went 8-9 in his career.Not that this would be problematic, since some respected boxing coaches had average or even bad fighting records (e.g. Ricky Funez)But I am looking at his technique and it seems badAlso, Tim Welch, the coach of Sean O'Malley.He went 14-6 in MMA, beating most guys with negative records (3-3, 6-27, 8-14, 18-26 - his last 4 wins)And I am looking at the way he fightsWhat makes these guys coaches?How can you be a respected coach when, during your fighting career, your technique was quite bad?It seems to me that coaches who never had a fighting career just seem to offer better advices. E.g. Trevor Wittman, Erick NicksickI'm not saying this guy was onto something, but maybe, just maybe