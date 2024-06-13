What does Chandler do after this fight?

FilipEmoFights
So regardless if he fights Conor or not, I think Chandler may retire especially if the fight does go through as planned.
38, short for Lightweight too thick for 45, I don’t see him sticking around much longer
Also I feel like I’ve made too many threads recently so I’ll take a few days off making any after this one.
But yeah I feel like the fact that this situation has been almost 3 years coming to a head now and somehow turning a 3 year wait that you filmed a tv show with the guy over…into a potentially short notice fight would absolutely drive me bonkers.
I would think Chandler would tell them if he has to fight someone else he needs to be making the same amount he would against CMG
