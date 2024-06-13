  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What does Chandler do after this fight?

So regardless if he fights Conor or not, I think Chandler may retire especially if the fight does go through as planned.
38, short for Lightweight too thick for 45, I don’t see him sticking around much longer
Also I feel like I’ve made too many threads recently so I’ll take a few days off making any after this one.

But yeah I feel like the fact that this situation has been almost 3 years coming to a head now and somehow turning a 3 year wait that you filmed a tv show with the guy over…into a potentially short notice fight would absolutely drive me bonkers.
I would think Chandler would tell them if he has to fight someone else he needs to be making the same amount he would against CMG
 
It hasn't been "3 years" lol, the McGregor / Chandler TUF matchup & fight were announced in early 2023.
 
He gonna be LaVar Ball in 12 years.

GGKtoIsW0AAobp_
 
3 years, what you on about?
Literally last year.
 
