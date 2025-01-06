What Do You Talk To Your Dad About?

In terms of topics? My brother and him talk about all things Buffalo Bills lol (NFL) I talk with him about Combat (Boxing/MMA) and NFL stuff. He really isn't into much else besides Sports. The guy was literally watching the World Juniors Hockey, Germany vs Latvia game lol falling asleep.

What do you and your old man shoot the shit about when it's just you two killing time?
 
I have not talked to mine in going on 5 years now, so nothing.
 
In terms of topics? My brother and him talk about all things Buffalo Bills lol (NFL) I talk with him about Combat (Boxing/MMA) and NFL stuff. He really isn't into much else besides Sports. The guy was literally watching the World Juniors Hockey, Germany vs Latvia game lol falling asleep.

What do you and your old man shoot the shit about when it's just you two killing time?
Buffalo fan checking in. I don't think my dad knows they exist and I talk sporadically about them to my step dad if something happens like us signing a UK rugby player and the Hamlin incident.

I talk to my step dad about everything. Mainly football being his son isn't sport minded in any way and I'm the son in that way he never had. But we chat for a good hour on the phone once a week about everything.
 
Building shit, him retiring and moving up state, shit we still need to do to the cabin to make it full-time livable for him, working out, him visiting his grandkid out in Chicago, beers and food, coins, guns, him trying to get laid... all types of shit.

My dad is only 18 years older than me, we literally talk to each other like buddies.
 
Life and politics.

He is one of the few I will actually discuss politics with since it doesn't devolve into a warroomesque discussion.
 
My dad told me not to go to India. I think he went there for work before I was born and he didn't like it much. My dad is one of those people who doesn't talk much so that random comment was quite odd.
 
