What Do You Talk To Your Dad About?

Dogpound2020 said: In terms of topics? My brother and him talk about all things Buffalo Bills lol (NFL) I talk with him about Combat (Boxing/MMA) and NFL stuff. He really isn't into much else besides Sports. The guy was literally watching the World Juniors Hockey, Germany vs Latvia game lol falling asleep.



What do you and your old man shoot the shit about when it's just you two killing time? Click to expand...

Buffalo fan checking in. I don't think my dad knows they exist and I talk sporadically about them to my step dad if something happens like us signing a UK rugby player and the Hamlin incident.I talk to my step dad about everything. Mainly football being his son isn't sport minded in any way and I'm the son in that way he never had. But we chat for a good hour on the phone once a week about everything.