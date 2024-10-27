Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I try to talk to everyone that close to me about death, although my young nieces not so much, I let their parents talk about it.
But I believe they do need the talk soon enough, because it's inevitable and also can happen anytime.
Do you guys talk about it with your family/friends?
