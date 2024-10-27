Social You ever talk to your immediate family about death, especially with the kids? Or you don't go there?

I try to talk to everyone that close to me about death, although my young nieces not so much, I let their parents talk about it.

But I believe they do need the talk soon enough, because it's inevitable and also can happen anytime.

Do you guys talk about it with your family/friends?
 
I went a step further and I just don't talk to them at all
 
